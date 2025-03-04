Harry Amstell hits treble in superb win for Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s at Hull

Tom Sanders in action for Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s. Photos by Will Palmer

​Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s kept their promotion dream alive with a thrilling 4-1 fightback win at Hull M5s on Friday night.

​The match started as an even contest, with end-to-end action, both teams creating chances, but Hull led at the break after a counterattack.

Regrouping at half-time, Scarborough emerged determined to overturn the deficit and a tactical adjustment to the penalty corner setup saw Harry Amstell step up with confidence, driving a low shot into the bottom corner to equalise.

A flustered Hull side conceded two more penalty corners, and Amstell delivered two powerful drag flicks to complete his hat-trick.

Will Simpson in action for the SHC Men's 2s. Photos by Will Palmer

Will Palmer acrobatically spun through the air, delivering a lofted pass to the back post, where youngster Ollie Belcher tapped in his first goal for the club.

​Scarborough Hockey Club Women battled to a thrilling 3-2 home victory against Sheffield Uni Bankers.

The game started with Bankers striking early, this only fuelled Scarborough’s determination, and they responded with an equaliser.

After a scramble in the box, Issy Mudd’s shot was deflected by the keeper, but Kathryn Bumby was quick to react, ensuring the ball hit the back of the net.

After the break Bankers struck again, but a well-taken long corner from Ally Allison created the perfect chance for Bumby to net a second goal.

The decisive moment came asn Helen Holdsworth linked up with Allison, who delivered a brilliant ball to Carla Zimmerman, who skillfully weaved past defenders before slotting home a winning goal, earning a 3-2 victory for Scarborough.