The BRR team before Sewerby parkrun, that was part of the Summer League series this week for the seniors.

A wet, drizzly morning greeted 34 senior Brid Road Runners to Sewerby parkrun, the sixth BRR Summer League race.

Winners of the handicaps for the senior women were Ann Kelly, Jennifer Kilburn and Amy Hall, for the men Steve Wilson, Chris Price and Paul Good, writes Thomas Fynn.

The next inter club race for the event will be the Sewerby sprint 5km.

Ed Husband earned a PB at Sewerby in 23:09.

BRR's Micah Gibson leads Simon Ellerket. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Danny Brunton was again in fine form as he completed the Yorkshire Wolds Ultra in third place overall in 5:03:49.

The route is circular, and passes through the villages of Bishop Wilton Kirby Underdale, Thixendale and Fridaythorpe. Brunton was only 30 minutes behind winner Stephen Kirk.

James Wilson took the plaudits at the EHH Summer League 7.5 mile Skirlaugh race on Tuesday.

While in top spot for the club he was forced into fourth on the night in 44:19. Clubmate Paul Good continues to run strongly along with Steve Wilson to complete the BRR men’s line-up.

Bridlington Road Runner Heidi Baker makes her way around the course.

Heidi Baker improves week on week along with Dominique Webster whom completed the senior ladies.

Friday evening saw the Walkington 10km, a cool evening saw a fantastic turnout of entrants to tackle the course, but it was Bridlington’s Paul Good shone to take top spot for the club, completing in 40:22.

Andrew and Lucinda Gibson along with Nicola Fowler all completed the event for the Brid club.

Scott Hargreaves Is a man on form, on Friday he took on the Racebest 5km Series to finish in a blistering time of 15:48.

Mim Ireland battles through the bad weather.

Rob Calthorpe is another BRR man on a mission.

Rob completed the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun in 36:42, to really put behind his heart issues.

Dean Hyde finished in third with Dave and Susan Bond also in attendance.

At the Dudley parkrun the Foster family sampled some parkrun tourism, as Louise, David and Wendy all completed the course relatively close to each other.

Graham Ellerker took in Beverley Westwood parkrun, while on Sunday Simon Bekker was in action in very difficult conditions to complete the Ilkley Half Marathon in a time of 1:43:51.

For anyone that struggles to make an evening, and would like to run through the day, club runner Heidi Baker, who has completed her leadership in running by England Athletics, holds a social run on a Wednesday morning around 11.30am.

This is open to members and non-members, should you wish to see what BRR is all about. For more information on the club please consult their social media for further details.