Home pair Alan Lee and Dave Moment earn North Cliff Over-60s Merit glory

On Friday there was an Over-60s Doubles Merit at North Cliff, sponsored by club member Greg Long, which attracted 38 bowlers on a sunny but breezy day. ​

The green was running quickly from the start which made bowling challenging, writes David Muir.

Initial games were played off scratch with later games being played with 3 on the card as the fast green inevitably led to long games.

In the preliminary round Ronnie Noble & Pauline Allison (both Borough) had a comfortable 21-13 win over the home pair of Pat Germaine & David Hill.

Another all-North Cliff Pair, Alan Lee & Dave Moment had a crushing 21-7 win against the strong Hunmanby pairing of Silly & Sue Holdsworth while Robert Child & Ian Richardson won an all-North Cliff game against Judith Andrews & Ed McCormack 21-9.

In the first round home pair Dave Moment & Alan Lee won 21-9 against Borough duo Pauline Allison & Ronnie Noble while Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) & Harry Old (Hunmanby) went one better beating home pair Robert Child & Ian Richardson 21-8.

Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) & Gary Thornton (Borough) fought out a 21-19 win against Whitby duo Geoff Watson & Steve Dover to face Eastfield duo David Muir & Ashley Brunton-Douglas who beat another Whitby pair Geoff Coleman & Kenny Rodgers, 21-14.

Hunmanby’s Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham scored another big win beating Sue Purcell & Alan Boland (both Whitby) 21-4 while Whitby pair Tim Purcell & Ian Hadden won 21-16 against Pam Moment (North Cliff) & Roz Bland (Sheffield).

Tony Bland (Borough) & Larry Dixon (Westgate) won 21-18 against Jo & Ray Leeman (Whitby) while Borough’s Barrie Watson & Dave Pryce had a crushing 21-4 win against Deborah Thornton (Eastfield) and Rita Bland (Borough).

In the quarter-finals Lee & Moment had a 21-18 win against Trotter & Old to face Dobson & Thornton who eliminated Muir & Brunton-Douglas 21-13. Todd & Oldham won 21-6 against Purcell & Hadden to face Watson & Pryce who beat Bland & Dixon 21-10.

In the first semi Lee & Moment won 21-14 against Dobson & Thornton while the Borough pair beat the Hunmanby pair 21-17.

The final was one-sided as Lee & Moment ran out to win 21-9.

The prizes were presented by North Cliff president David Hill.