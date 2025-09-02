Home star Frankie Kneeshaw fights for Yorkshire belt at Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club show
Scarborough ABC official Nick Sheader said: “We have two Yorkshire Belt Fights on the evening with Alfie Moore from Priory Boxing Club defending his Junior 60kg belt and Frankie Kneeshaw from Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club fighting for the vacant Junior 52kg belt.
"Other boxers from Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club include James Rodgers making his boxing debut, Jodie Beal having her second competitive fight, Nico Dale boxing a St Paul’s boxer in what will be a very competitive bout, the always exciting Logan Miah will no doubt be a barnstormer.
"Harry Sheader and Danny Kelwick both have tough fights before they both challenge for Yorkshire titles the following week.
“Senior Elite Boxer Harry Ingle will headline the show in an 82kg bout.
“Other clubs with boxers fighting include Sonny Pollard’s Paul Ingle Boxing Academy and clubs from all over Yorkshire, Tyne Tees and beyond.
“Paul Ingle will be in attendance handing out the trophies and it will be a really exciting night in great facilities.”
There are still tables and spectator tickets available for the event, any businesses or groups of friends wanting to book a table or part table please contact Nick on 07525668664. Tables of 10 at £65 per person and spectator tickets are £20.
Arrival for the meal is 6.15pm, eating at 6.30pm, two course meal with extensive licensed bar menu.
Doors open for spectators at 7.15pm with boxing to commence at 7.45pm, full licensed bar available and barbecue.