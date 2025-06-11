Paul Morgan, left, was runner-up in Friday's O60s Merit in Whitby.

Friday’s Over-60s merit activity was again in the north of the region when Whitby hosted a singles competition.

Unlike the previous week when bowlers from the south of the region left rain behind them this merit started in steady rain which persisted until after midday and led to a heavier than expected green.

In the first round Phil Todd had a good 21-15 win against his Hunmanby clubmate Billy Holdsworth while Eastfield’s Ashley Brunton-Douglas pushed home player Kenny Wale hard in only Wale’s second Over-60s merit (having just passed the age of 60) before going down 21-17.

Another home bowler, Tim Purcell had a close game against Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) but eventually lost 21-18 which was also the score in an all-Hunmanby clash where Geoff Oldham eliminated Sue Holdsworth.

In the second round Todd continued with a 21-18 win against Gary Thornton (Borough) while Chris Dobson won 21-14 against home player Kenny Rodgers.

Wale continued with a 21-20 win against Robert Child (North Cliff) to face Trotter who won comfortably, 21-10, against Tommy Roberts (Whitby).

In the bottom half of the draw Barrie Watson (Borough) won 21-15 against his Hunmanby namesake Pam Watson while Eddie Maxwell won an all-Whitby game against Geoff Coleman 21-9.

In the final games Paul Morgan (Whitby) had a big 21-9 win against Harry Old (Hunmanby) while Ian Richardson (North Cliff) ended Oldham’s interest 21-18. In the quarter finals Todd beat Dobson 21-10 while Wale was taken a bit further by Trotter before winning 21-16.

Barrie Watson cruised through 21-6 against Maxwell while Morgan won 21-13 against Richardson.

Todd pushed Wale hard but the home bowler eventually went through to the final 21-18 to face his clubmate Morgan who beat Watson 21-15.

In the final, played off scratch, Morgan got away to a strong start winning the first 4 ends to lead 7-0 before Wale won the next 5 to lead 8-7.

Morgan then won 3 ends to retake the lead 12-8 before Wale won 8 of the next 10 ends to lead 19-14.

Morgan then reduced the margin to 19-17 before Wale scored 2 singles to win 21-17.