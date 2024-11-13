Home stars hit top form at Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes 34th Indoor Portsmouth competition
The shoot, sponsored by Black Ridge Archery Ltd from Driffield, saw over 120 archers from 24clubs, from all over the Yorkshire region and beyond, including 20 juniors, come together for morning and afternoon sessions.
The Lord Paramount for the shoot was Ivan Read from ABBA who organised the shoot for eight years.
The judges tasked with keeping order were Allan Shuker and Georgina Lucas.
Some excellent shooting was on display from archers shooting the Recurve bow, the traditional Longbow, the Barebow and the Compound bow.
All were trying to win the first place trophies for the four disciplines for both Ladies and Gents.
The 20 Juniors were going for first place medals in their individual bow disciplines and age groups.
Team and Couple trophies were also contested for, and it was, as usual, a spectacle to see.
It was also fantastic to see so many juniors at the competition. All trophies and medals were presented by Ivan Read, the Lord Paramount.
Seniors results:
Barebow Lady Champion, Jeanine Williams from Bronte Archers
Barebow Gent Champion, John Meacock from Bowmen of St Mary’s
Compound Lady Champion, Laura Wood from South Leeds Archers
Compound Gent Champion, Finlay Clark from York Archers
Longbow Lady Champion, Clare Spencer from Bowmen of St Mary’s
Longbow Gent Champion, Sam Birks from Archers of East Riding
Recurve Lady Champion, Rachel Sanders from Archers of East Riding
Recurve Gent Champion, Aaron Rose from Black Ridge Archey
Team Trophies
The Bare bow Team trophy, Andy Monger, Beverley Bowden and Karen Bailey from St Georges
The Compound Team trophy, Diane Adams, Ian Clark and Carl Harding from Bowmen of St Mary’s
The Longbow Team trophy, Clare Spencer, Harry Spencer and Jay Ullyott from Bowmen of St Mary’s
The Recurve Team trophy. Gary Thompson, David O’ Connor and Ray Chaplin from Ebor Archers
The Barebow Jack and Jill trophy, Albert and Jeanine Williams from St Georges
The Recurve Jack and Jill trophy, Ricky and Sarah Robson from Bridlington Bay Archers
Junior’s results:
Barebow
U14 Barebow Junior Lady Champion – Poppy Traves from Bridlington Bay Archers
U14 Barebow Junior Lady 2nd Place – Roxann Simpson from East Park Archers
U15 Barebow Junior Gent Champion – Connor Sanderson from East Park Archers
U16 Barebow Junior Gent Champion – Lennox Monteiro from Burton Constable Co of Bowmen
Compound
U18 Compound Junior Lady Champion – Emily Sanderson from East Park Archers
Longbow
U18 Longbow Junior Gent Champion – Oliver Brown from East Park Archers
Recurve
U12 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Isobel Marshall from Abbeydale Archers
U12 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place – Angela Wong from Thirsk Bowmen
U14 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Kiara Naledi Zondo from Bridlington Bay Archers
U14 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place – Mya Jade Margerison from Bridlington Bay Archers
U15 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Sophie Avison from York Archers
U16 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Brook Jessop from Wolds Archers
U18 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Emma Hunt from York Archers
U18 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place – Breanna Johnson from Bowmen of St Mary’s
U18 Recurve Junior Lady 3rd Place – Avalon Thompson from Burton Constable Co of Bowmen
U12 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Andrew Wong from Thirsk Archers
U14 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Declan Harrall from Bowmen of St Mary’s
U18 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Darragh McGivern from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes
U18 Recurve Junior Gent 2nd Place – Jayden Donelly
U21 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Liam Jordan from Bridlington Bay Archers
All the scores from the day can be found on, Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes Club website www.archersbba.co.uk
Also on the Yorkshire Archery website www.yorkshirearchery.co.uk
An ABBA spokesperson said: “A huge thank you and a rapturous round of applause were given to; the very generous Sponsor - Black Ridge Archery, Driffield, to Gypsey Road Sports Centre, Bridlington for their welcoming and warm hospitality, to the Lord Paramount for the day, Ivan Read and the fantastic judges Allan and Georgina.
“Then a final thank you to all the Archers who made it another special day.
"We look forward to seeing you all for the Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes 2025, 35th Bridlington Indoor Portsmouth.”