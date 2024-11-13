​Home stars hit top form at Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes 34th Indoor Portsmouth competition

Darragh McGivern, winner of the Junior U18 Recurve competition from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes.

​On Sunday November 3, Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes (ABBA) held their 34th Indoor Portsmouth competition at Gypsey Road Sports Centre in Bridlington, which has recently undergone significant upgrades to its facilities.

The shoot, sponsored by Black Ridge Archery Ltd from Driffield, saw over 120 archers from 24clubs, from all over the Yorkshire region and beyond, including 20 juniors, come together for morning and afternoon sessions.

The Lord Paramount for the shoot was Ivan Read from ABBA who organised the shoot for eight years.

The judges tasked with keeping order were Allan Shuker and Georgina Lucas.

Sam Birks, winner of the Gent Longbow competition, from Archers of East Riding.

Some excellent shooting was on display from archers shooting the Recurve bow, the traditional Longbow, the Barebow and the Compound bow.

All were trying to win the first place trophies for the four disciplines for both Ladies and Gents.

The 20 Juniors were going for first place medals in their individual bow disciplines and age groups.

Team and Couple trophies were also contested for, and it was, as usual, a spectacle to see.

Aaron Rose, winner of the Gent Recurve competition from Black Ridge Archery

It was also fantastic to see so many juniors at the competition. All trophies and medals were presented by Ivan Read, the Lord Paramount.

Seniors results:

Barebow Lady Champion, Jeanine Williams from Bronte Archers

Barebow Gent Champion, John Meacock from Bowmen of St Mary’s

Action from the 34th Indoor Portsmouth Archery competition at the Bridlington CYP.

Compound Lady Champion, Laura Wood from South Leeds Archers

Compound Gent Champion, Finlay Clark from York Archers

Longbow Lady Champion, Clare Spencer from Bowmen of St Mary’s

Longbow Gent Champion, Sam Birks from Archers of East Riding

Recurve Lady Champion, Rachel Sanders from Archers of East Riding

Recurve Gent Champion, Aaron Rose from Black Ridge Archey

Team Trophies

The Bare bow Team trophy, Andy Monger, Beverley Bowden and Karen Bailey from St Georges

The Compound Team trophy, Diane Adams, Ian Clark and Carl Harding from Bowmen of St Mary’s

The Longbow Team trophy, Clare Spencer, Harry Spencer and Jay Ullyott from Bowmen of St Mary’s

The Recurve Team trophy. Gary Thompson, David O’ Connor and Ray Chaplin from Ebor Archers

The Barebow Jack and Jill trophy, Albert and Jeanine Williams from St Georges

The Recurve Jack and Jill trophy, Ricky and Sarah Robson from Bridlington Bay Archers

Junior’s results:

Barebow

U14 Barebow Junior Lady Champion – Poppy Traves from Bridlington Bay Archers

U14 Barebow Junior Lady 2nd Place – Roxann Simpson from East Park Archers

U15 Barebow Junior Gent Champion – Connor Sanderson from East Park Archers

U16 Barebow Junior Gent Champion – Lennox Monteiro from Burton Constable Co of Bowmen

Compound

U18 Compound Junior Lady Champion – Emily Sanderson from East Park Archers

Longbow

U18 Longbow Junior Gent Champion – Oliver Brown from East Park Archers

Recurve

U12 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Isobel Marshall from Abbeydale Archers

U12 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place – Angela Wong from Thirsk Bowmen

U14 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Kiara Naledi Zondo from Bridlington Bay Archers

U14 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place – Mya Jade Margerison from Bridlington Bay Archers

U15 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Sophie Avison from York Archers

U16 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Brook Jessop from Wolds Archers

U18 Recurve Junior Lady Champion – Emma Hunt from York Archers

U18 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place – Breanna Johnson from Bowmen of St Mary’s

U18 Recurve Junior Lady 3rd Place – Avalon Thompson from Burton Constable Co of Bowmen

U12 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Andrew Wong from Thirsk Archers

U14 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Declan Harrall from Bowmen of St Mary’s

U18 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Darragh McGivern from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes

U18 Recurve Junior Gent 2nd Place – Jayden Donelly

U21 Recurve Junior Gent Champion – Liam Jordan from Bridlington Bay Archers

All the scores from the day can be found on, Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes Club website www.archersbba.co.uk

Also on the Yorkshire Archery website www.yorkshirearchery.co.uk

An ABBA spokesperson said: “A huge thank you and a rapturous round of applause were given to; the very generous Sponsor - Black Ridge Archery, Driffield, to Gypsey Road Sports Centre, Bridlington for their welcoming and warm hospitality, to the Lord Paramount for the day, Ivan Read and the fantastic judges Allan and Georgina.

“Then a final thank you to all the Archers who made it another special day.

"We look forward to seeing you all for the Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes 2025, 35th Bridlington Indoor Portsmouth.”

