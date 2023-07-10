Home stars take on big guns in Pickering & District Motor Club Grasstrack opener at Marishes

Arran Butcher, no 20, being chased by #96 Bradley Wilson-Dean the eventual 500cc class winner

The MX competitors locked horns all day, with Jonathan Dowd (Manchester) proving the best, over a spirited Graham Charlton and Jonny Holmes, local rider Josh Fowler mixing it with more experienced riders.

The youth class saw a new star in Pickering’s Niall Ferguson, on his first outing on a new bike, he had to work hard over Sam Thomson of Kilburn, on his 85 Kawasaki.

In the 250s Lee Gray had a great chance of winning the final after mechanical woes in the heats, only for his machine to blow up letting an injured Rick Scarboro come through to win after Jack Breeze crashed on the pits bend.

Ricky Scarboro, no 79, overtakes Lee Gray, no 85, in the 250 class. PHOTOS: PW PICS

The GT140 saw Chelmsford-based British champion Ian Clark go unbeaten, only headed once, by Droitwich rider Kevin Gwillam, who claimed second over a fast-charging Duncan Burton.

The 350/Upright class was a closely fought class with Jack Roberts putting in a stylish ride to win over Steve Garside, and the evergreen ex- Hull Viking, Phil Kynman, taking a well-deserved third.

In the words of commentator Simon Ashworth, “the 500cc solo was possibly the best final in the last 35 years or more”.

Arran Butcher was unbeaten going into the final, while Kiwi Bradley Wilson-Dean, having a rare ride on a grasstrack bike made steady progress through the heats getting faster each race.

Side by side action with Trev Heath and Andi Simpson on no 19 trying to pass Rob Bradley and Josh Fowler on no 87.

Butcher flew from the gate, with Wilson-Dean in seventh, a long way adrift, two laps in, he moved up to third, then second in one magic move. And although Butcher was still quarter of a lap in front the Kiwi flew by Butcher late on to secure a spellbinding win.

Crowd favourite the spectacular 1000 RH Sidecars had some of the country’s finest crews in attendance.

Locals Rob Bradley/Josh Fowler emerged from the first bend with a small lead after taking a wide fast line. Colin Blackbourn/Carl Pugh and Trev Heath/Andi Simpson were fighting for second, while making Bradley/Fowler work hard to maintain the lead they held onto by a bike length at the chequered flag.

The next grasstrack meeting is at High Marishes on July 30, racing starts at 1pm.