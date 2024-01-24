News you can trust since 1882
​Host Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s suffer 5-1 loss against league leaders Redcar 1s

​Danby Hockey Ladies 2s slipped to a 5-1 home loss against top-of-the-table side Redcar 1s on Sunday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Chloe Walker scores Danby Ladies 2s' consolation in the 5-1 home loss to Redcar 2s on Sunday.
Chloe Walker scores Danby Ladies 2s' consolation in the 5-1 home loss to Redcar 2s on Sunday.

The youthful Danby 2s team started the game well with Emily Dowson and Lily Harland working well together in the centre to keep the ball in home team’s possession.

Slightly against the run of play, Redcar managed to counter Danby and took the lead with a powerful short corner after 15 minutes.

Danby’s attacks continued strongly with Ellie Maud and Elizabeth Asquith defending confidently, but the first half finished at 3-0 with Redcar managing a couple further lucky breaks, and Danby unable to make the most of their opportunities.

The home side in action against leaders Redcar 1s. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
The home side in action against leaders Redcar 1s. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Redcar started the second half strongly meaning Danby’s keeper, Catherine Adamson, had plenty to do, keeping out a flurry of shots.

Grace Brown continued her ever dynamic defensive play creating plenty of chances for Danby.

A strong ball in from Brooke Heldt saw Chloe Walker score Danby’s only goal, assisted skilfully by Katie Snaith.

This was a disappointing loss for Danby who next week will host Stokesley 3s on Saturday 1pm start.

Maximum concentration for the home side against the pacesetters.
Maximum concentration for the home side against the pacesetters.

Danby 1s’ game away to Gateshead on Saturday was postponed, as was Whitby Ladies’ match at home, both due to frozen pitches.

Danby 1s are due to be in action at home on Saturday, with a 10.30am start against Newcastle Medics.