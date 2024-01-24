Host Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s suffer 5-1 loss against league leaders Redcar 1s
The youthful Danby 2s team started the game well with Emily Dowson and Lily Harland working well together in the centre to keep the ball in home team’s possession.
Slightly against the run of play, Redcar managed to counter Danby and took the lead with a powerful short corner after 15 minutes.
Danby’s attacks continued strongly with Ellie Maud and Elizabeth Asquith defending confidently, but the first half finished at 3-0 with Redcar managing a couple further lucky breaks, and Danby unable to make the most of their opportunities.
Redcar started the second half strongly meaning Danby’s keeper, Catherine Adamson, had plenty to do, keeping out a flurry of shots.
Grace Brown continued her ever dynamic defensive play creating plenty of chances for Danby.
A strong ball in from Brooke Heldt saw Chloe Walker score Danby’s only goal, assisted skilfully by Katie Snaith.
This was a disappointing loss for Danby who next week will host Stokesley 3s on Saturday 1pm start.
Danby 1s’ game away to Gateshead on Saturday was postponed, as was Whitby Ladies’ match at home, both due to frozen pitches.
Danby 1s are due to be in action at home on Saturday, with a 10.30am start against Newcastle Medics.