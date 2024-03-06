Hosts Bridlington Road Runners hit fine form in East Yorkshire Cross Country League finale

Phill Taylor in action for Brid Road Runners.

The race loops out along the Sewerby cliff tops and into Danes Dyke, where recent rain made conditions underfoot rather tricky for the athletes taking part, and returned back to the cliff top.

The City Of Hull men’s team won at Sewerby and Pocklington Ladies also secured top spot.

Despite the conditions it was a perfect event for the 253 that took part.

Miriam Ireland was First Lady for BRR in age category.

Brid’s men’s team finished fifth in the standings, and the ladies came home in 11th position after all six events.

Danny Brunton was in top form for BRR and finished the event in fourth overall, in a time of 36:08. Veteran Phill Taylor was 10th in the standings and Paul Sutherns ran a great race to complete the club’s male top three at Sewerby.

Miriam Ireland really shone for BRR, leading the ladies in with a superb time of 46:16. Patricia Bielby continues to defy age for a lady V70 completing the difficult course under the hour. Heidi Baker completed the top three ladies.

BRR chairman Martin Hutchinson said: “It was a difficult course for everyone but credit to all the competitors over the series, today was fun in the mud.

BRR athlete Chris Wilson finished second in his age category