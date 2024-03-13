Hosts Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s and 2s secure league successes
Danby pressed the ball high up the pitch and were creating confident link-up play.
The game was played at a high pace and was end to end, Christine Tarrant controlled Danby’s back line well and was blocking any threats.
Issy Hogarth and Nikki Graham worked well to to drive Danby forward and just before half-time these efforts forced the error from Durham giving Danby a penalty corner.
The in-form Kathryn Hogarth struck the ball with precision and power giving Danby the lead.
In the second half Danby continued to control the ball and work together, in-form keeper Josie Bowes making some exceptional saves.
Erin Hodgson drove the ball forward and sent strong balls forward for the forwards to attack.
Tarrant continued to impress, earning her the player of the match.
On Saturday Danby 1s play their last home game of the season against Newcastle University 5s at 1pm.
Danby 2s roared to a 4-0 home win against Redcar 2s.
Danby soon took full control, Brooke Heldt and Isobel Brown working well together in midfield.
Redcar defended well, but in the 18th minute, Lily Harland sent in a precise cross to Katie Snaith who put the hosts ahead.
In quick succession, Chloe Walker added a fantastic goal in the bottom corner.
The visitors countered this with some quick attacks putting plenty of pressure on Danby’s keeper, Catherine Adamson who kept a cool head, keeping out every shot.
Danby won a short corner, and Emily Dowson struck the ball exceptionally well to put the hosts 3-0 up at half-time.
Danby defenders Grace Brown and Ellie Jackson-Fishpool put in some excellent tackles in the second half as the visitors attacked strongly.
Danby’s centre forward Lauren Tindall had some excellent shots on goal in the second half, but Redcar’s defence held strongly.
In the final minutes Emily Spark sent a ball across the D to Katie Snaith who expertly placed the ball in the top corner of the goal.