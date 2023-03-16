Laura Anderson Cornforth scores Danby's opener to halve the visitors' lead. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

After a shaky start and conceding two early goals Danby started to find some rhythm and were creating positive play in the middle of the pitch.

A strong Hogarth duo of Alice and Kath in the centre meant Danby were managing to drive the ball forward and this gave Laura Anderson-Cornforth chance to put Danby on the score sheet just before half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams were well matched and it was an end to end game with both teams creating chances on goal, Danby’s defence worked tirelessly with Christine Tarrant and Pippa Middlemas clearing threats from the Danby goal.

Visitors Durham on the attack in their game against Danby.

Danby’s halves were playing with confidence and driving the ball forward to create chances on goal but a quick break from Durham put them 3-1 up.

With Middlemas playing some strong balls through to the forwards Katie Hodgson managed to cross the ball to Josie Bowes who beat the keeper giving Danby their second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts looked for the equaliser however Durham managed to score a fourth 10 minutes before the end.

Danby continued to battle and Anderson-Cornforth managed to find her second goal late on, making the final score 4-3.

Anderson Cornforth scoring her second goal of the match and Danby's third.

Player of the match was awarded to Middlemas, well deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week Danby are at Whitley Bay.

Although Whitby Hockey Club Ladies’ game was cancelled last weekend was very busy for the club’s juniors.

On Sunday, 19 juniors travelled to Macmillan Academy, Middlesbrough to take part in a hockey development day.

Josie Bowes celebrates scoring for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Under-10s squad played three games, they all played outstandingly.

The Under-14s also played three games, against local teams, the squad one two of their games and lost one. This was a great result for their first matches as a team.

Coaches Marcus Coates and Siobhan Robinson were very proud of the juniors and hope to be able to arrange more fixtures in the near future.