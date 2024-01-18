​Danby Hockey Club Ladies claimed a superb 1-0 home success against league leaders Whitley Bay in their first game of 2024 on Saturday.

Rosie Hogarth in action for Danby Ladies during their 1-0 home win against leaders Whitley Bay & Tynemouth.

The home side knew that this would be a very tough match to kick off the second half of the season, but they came out fighting.​

Danby started strongly and were controlling play and it wasn’t long before Katie Hodgson was forcing the away team’s keeper into some early saves.

Whitley Bay were strong on the ball but Claire Stringer and Kathryn Hogarth worked well in the middle to create play around them driving Danby forward.

Alice Hogarth fires at the Whitley Bay & Tynemouth goal.

The game was high paced and end to end, but with Christine Tarrant and Rosie Hogarth defending well Whitley Bay’s threats on goal were cleared.

Just before the half-time whistle a solid run from Alice Hogarth on the right sent Danby’s attack forward and with a powerful sweep on goal Bronwyn Hodgson put Danby in front with a superb goal.

The score was 1-0 at the half-time interval.

Whitley Bay started strongly in the second half but Rosie Hogarth continued to work hard to clear any threats out of the Danby circle.

Danby attackers await a short corner for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the game so close Deb Callaghan was creating chances on goal and forcing the away defence to work hard.

Danby battled right until the final whistle and kept their 1-0 lead.