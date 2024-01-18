Hosts Danby Ladies see off league leaders Whitley Bay & Tynemouth
The home side knew that this would be a very tough match to kick off the second half of the season, but they came out fighting.
Danby started strongly and were controlling play and it wasn’t long before Katie Hodgson was forcing the away team’s keeper into some early saves.
Whitley Bay were strong on the ball but Claire Stringer and Kathryn Hogarth worked well in the middle to create play around them driving Danby forward.
The game was high paced and end to end, but with Christine Tarrant and Rosie Hogarth defending well Whitley Bay’s threats on goal were cleared.
Just before the half-time whistle a solid run from Alice Hogarth on the right sent Danby’s attack forward and with a powerful sweep on goal Bronwyn Hodgson put Danby in front with a superb goal.
The score was 1-0 at the half-time interval.
Whitley Bay started strongly in the second half but Rosie Hogarth continued to work hard to clear any threats out of the Danby circle.
With the game so close Deb Callaghan was creating chances on goal and forcing the away defence to work hard.
Danby battled right until the final whistle and kept their 1-0 lead.
This was a great start to the year for the village team and the player of the match was awarded to Rosie Hogarth for a great defensive performance