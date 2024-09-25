Hosts Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s second team frustrated by last-gasp Hull 4ths leveller

Nicholas Thompson in action for Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 1sts earlier this season. Photo by Will Palmer

Scarborough Men’s 2nd team (M2) welcomed Hull’s 4th team for a tightly contested top-of-the-table clash, with the visitors managing a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.

The game kicked off with intensity, as Scarborough M2 quickly took control of the play.

Their hard work was rewarded in the 10th minute when goalkeeper-turned-striker Cole Jenkinson found the net, courtesy of a perfectly timed pass from returning player Rikki Lawrence.

However, Hull responded swiftly, levelling the score five minutes later. Scarborough regained the lead when Lawrence struck again, sending the home team into half-time with a 2-1 advantage.

Both teams battled through foggy conditions in the second half. Scarborough thought they had extended their lead 20 minutes in when the umpires awarded them a goal.

However, after some discussion, the home team overturned the decision due to an earlier foul in the build-up.

Scarborough continued to create chances, but Hull’s defence and goalkeeping held strong. Late in the match, Hull broke through on the counterattack to equalise, leaving the score at 2-2 as the final whistle blew.

Unbeaten Scarborough now look ahead to their fixture at Brigg.

Player of the Match Jasper Pattison, on his senior debut, performed tirelessly, making key tackles and holding the defensive line strongly throughout.