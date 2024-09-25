Hosts Whitby Hockey Club Ladies battle for derby win against Danby Ladies

From left, Millie Storr,, Lisette Vincent-Jones, Nicola Kent

An exciting local derby, the first in a few years, ended in a 1-0 win to Whitby Ladies at home to Danby Ladies on Saturday.

Both teams started the game strong and fast paced with Danby’s defence making it difficult for Whitby to convert, the villagers’ defensive duo of Christine Tarrant and Rosie Hogarth were keeping any threats out of Danby’s D.

Kathryn and Alice Hogarth worked well in the middle to drive Danby forward giving Chloe Orrel chances on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half saw Nic Kent and Neve Eddon narrowly missing the goal with some great saves from the Danby goal keeper, resulting in the first half ending 0-0.

Whitby 1 Danby 0 Photos by Brian Murfield

Danby’s goal keeper Josie Bowes - awarded player of the match had an exceptional game and kept them in the game with some incredible saves.

The second half started just as fast paced as the first, with some brilliant work in mid field from Zara Noble and Natasha Kent to keep the ball moving up the pitch,

Finally, midway through the second half, Lisette Vincent-Jones scored a fantastic goal, making it 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Danby creating chances on goal they were unable to convert these leaving the final score 1-0 to Whitby, with the latter’s solid defence making some fantastic tackles and a brilliant save from Kirsty Dixon keeping them in front until the final whistle.

An impressive Whitby team performance with the player of the match going to Natasha Kent.