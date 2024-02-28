Hosts Whitby Hockey Club Ladies beaten by Newcastle University 5ths
Whitby fielded a strong squad of 14, with Catherine Lodge making her debut.
The hosts played well; they passed well, work rate was high, tackling was good and shots on goal were on target but unfortunately did not find the net enough times.
The first half saw a wonderfully worked ball from Whitby's midfield up the pitch, Nicola Kent found herself in a beautiful position to receive the ball where she took a strike towards the goal, Lisette Vincent-Jones parked herself on the left post to ensure the ball went into the net. Whitby were excited to get the first goal and work rate increased - hungry for more goals.
Newcastle soon made a counter attack and were able to score twice to make the half-time score 2-1 to Uni.
After a stern half-time talk from coach Marcus Coates, the team gave everything they had in the second half.
The hosts dug deep and the hard work paid off, Nicola Kent scored the second goal from a direct strike from the top of our attacking D.
The game was intense, both teams wanted the goals, Whitby's defence were under pressure as Newcastle were awarded several penalty corners but the ladies were able to clear these with confidence.
Newcastle were able to score a further two late goals. Whitby had nothing left to give, time was against them and the final whistle blew.
This was another disappointing result but the whole squad worked hard and played fantastic hockey. The team will host Gateshead this coming Saturday.