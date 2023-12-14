Whitby Ladies played their last game of the year at home against Morpeth.

Whitby Ladies level with the last hit of the game, Natasha Hill celebrating with scorer Dani Russell. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The teams have met previously in the year, where the score was 0-0.

Despite the weather being against them both teams gave it their all.

Morpeth opened up the scoring with an early goal.

Michelle Paling at full stretch for Whitby Ladies in their home clash against Morpeth.

Whitby marked up well and Michelle Paling took hit-outs at a rapid pace catching Morpeth off guard.

Rosanna Hall had a fantastic game, showing off her skills of clearing the ball down the right wing.

A ball carried skilfully by Danielle Walker down the centre of the pitch allowed time for Danielle Russell to find herself in a great position to receive the ball and score Whitby’s first goal.

Both teams were hungry for the next goal. Unfortunately this was Morpeth, with an unlucky goal from a rebounded ball.

The home side defend a short corner from Morpeth.

In the driving rain, Whitby went out fighting in the second half. Ava Jackson, Izzy Emerson and Isabelle Anderson all had a fantastic game, fighting for very all and tackling well. Ava Jackson was unlucky not to score a goal as she found herself in great position several times.

Whitby were awarded several short corners in the second half where they were unlucky not to score and as the final two-minute signal came Whitby were just awarded one more short corner.

This was the hosts’ last chance to secure the draw. The ladies team initially missed the first strike but with grit and determination the ladies team battled hard and Russell scored the leveller from a great rebounded ball.