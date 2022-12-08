Hosts Whitby Hockey Club Ladies pegged back by Morpeth in six-goal thriller

Millie Storr celebrates scoring the opening goal for Whitby

There were a few more familiar faces joined the visitors’ ranks following Alnwick’s closure.

Hosts Whitby started out strongly and in the first 15 to 20 minutes they were moving the ball well, unafraid to pass back to their defensive four to distribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Willison and Michelle Paling were making excellent passing decisions in midfield to send the ball up the pitch, which meant Millie Storr stormed the D singlehandedly and slip the ball straight past Morpeth’s keeper.

Dani Braithwaite scores for the home side against Morpeth

Unfortunately Morpeth managed to get the ball back up the pitch, gain composure in Whitby’s D and won a penalty flick.

Whitby’s heads never went down and came out fighting, Dani Braithwaite managed to score a second goal for Whitby making the half-time score 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby, in the second half of the game, became a little complacent and gave Morpeth more time on the ball then they should have, allowing them to equalise at 2-2.

Jess Hogarth found an opening in play and ran the ball out of Whitby’s 25 and up to the halfway line when she sent the ball up the pitch allowing Whitby to win back the slenderest of leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dani Halley puts Whitby 3-2 ahead against Morpeth

Following a few injuries during the course of the game many players were forced to play out of position and trying to settle in with only 10 minutes left on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately in that time Morpeth clawed the final goal, taking the game to 3-3.

Whitby are away at Stokesley on Saturday, December 10, before finishing up for 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danby Hockey Club’s ladies team were due to have been playing last Saturday, but they ended up without a game last weekend due to Bishop Auckland conceding their match.

Olivia Coates in action for Whitby in the 3-3 draw on Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad