Hosts Whitby Hockey Club Ladies pegged back by Morpeth in six-goal thriller
On Saturday Whitby Hockey Club Ladies played Morpeth for the second time this season, and the honours were shared after a six-goal thriller.
There were a few more familiar faces joined the visitors’ ranks following Alnwick’s closure.
Hosts Whitby started out strongly and in the first 15 to 20 minutes they were moving the ball well, unafraid to pass back to their defensive four to distribute.
Anna Willison and Michelle Paling were making excellent passing decisions in midfield to send the ball up the pitch, which meant Millie Storr stormed the D singlehandedly and slip the ball straight past Morpeth’s keeper.
Unfortunately Morpeth managed to get the ball back up the pitch, gain composure in Whitby’s D and won a penalty flick.
Whitby’s heads never went down and came out fighting, Dani Braithwaite managed to score a second goal for Whitby making the half-time score 2-1.
Whitby, in the second half of the game, became a little complacent and gave Morpeth more time on the ball then they should have, allowing them to equalise at 2-2.
Jess Hogarth found an opening in play and ran the ball out of Whitby’s 25 and up to the halfway line when she sent the ball up the pitch allowing Whitby to win back the slenderest of leads.
Following a few injuries during the course of the game many players were forced to play out of position and trying to settle in with only 10 minutes left on the clock.
Unfortunately in that time Morpeth clawed the final goal, taking the game to 3-3.
Whitby are away at Stokesley on Saturday, December 10, before finishing up for 2022.
Danby Hockey Club’s ladies team were due to have been playing last Saturday, but they ended up without a game last weekend due to Bishop Auckland conceding their match.
Danby are set to play Stockton at home this weekend.