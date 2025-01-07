Hunmanby and Filey powerlifters earn eight gold medals at WPU World Championships

John Benson, centre, holding a St George’s flag, won a gold medal at the World Powerlifting Union World Championships

Hunmanby and Filey powerlifters have just rounded off a highly successful year by taking a stack of medals while representing the Yorkshire Powerlifting team at the 2024 WPU (World Powerlifting Union) World Championships in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team consisted of lifters who qualified by winning either the BPF British Powerlifting Championships in Derby, or the Yorkshire Championships in Filey.

Katie Deaville, of Filey, a former World Champion and reigning British Champion, took the gold medal in the Women's -110kg Open Bench Press, setting four World records along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Tilley, also of Filey, was in her first international tournament after winning the Yorkshire Championships. She won the gold medal in the Women's -110kg Masters 3 Deadlift, breaking three World records along the way.

Hunmanby’s John Benson, a double British Champion already with two different federations, successfully took the gold medal in the Men's -90kg Masters 3 Bench Press.

Benson hit a new competition personal best, setting three World records.

Karl Deaville, of Filey, competed in his first ever international tournament, having won the Yorkshire Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He secured a gold medal in the Men's -75kg Open Bench Press, with three World records set along the way.

Hunmanby’s Matt Taylor, a very experienced competitor already, won a gold medal in the Men's -82.5kg Open Bench Press, setting three World records.

He then won another gold medal in the Men's -82.5kg Open Deadlift, breaking two World records.

Finally Matt won a third gold medal in the Men's -82.5kg Open Strict Curl division, just missing his last attempt, which would've been a British record and secured him the "Best Lifter" award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Sharp, also of Hunmanby, competed in his first major event, having won the Yorkshire Championships beforehand.

He took a gold medal in the Men's +140kg Open Strict Curl, setting two World records. Josh then had a battle in the Men's +140kg Open Deadlift division, losing out to India but taking a silver medal and setting a new World record along the way.

Rich Best, of Scarborough, was unfortunate to pick up an injury on the day of the tournament.

Having won the Yorkshire Championships, and taking the male "Best Lifter" award; and as a former British Champion and World silver medallist, Rich was all set for a gold medal at this year's World Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly his injury prevented him from lifting, but he supported his teammates instead.

With a total of eight gold medals, a silver and 21 World records, North Yorkshire were the most successful part of the combined Yorkshire team this year.

The team would like to thank sponsors Firth Steel of Scarborough, who supplied them with official T-shirts for the World Championships.