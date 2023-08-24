Hunmanby’s ​Billy Holdsworth earns Over-60s Champion of Champions title triumph

Billy Holdsworth won the Over-60s Champion of Champions.

This is limited to the bowlers who have accrued the most points in the Over-60s Singles merits during the season by reaching quarter-finals or beyond. The cut-off point is at the 16th player and those on the same score.

As is usual on these occasions a consolation (“Tea & Biscuits”) competition was run for those who did not qualify for the main event.

After the first two rounds two home bowlers, Dave Moment and Ed McCormack contested the final.

This was even until the 13th end, when the score was 8-8, but then Moment scored heavily to go 14-8 ahead only for McCormack to pull back to be only 15-14 down after 23 ends. Moment then scored 6 against 4 in the next eight ends to win 21-18.

Sixteen players, the ideal number, contested the main competition after some qualifiers had to withdraw for one reason or another.

The four bowlers with the highest number of qualifying points were seeded and, perhaps surprisingly, three of these fell at the first hurdle.

In the semis Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) sunk Geoff Leatherland (Whitby) 21-2 to ease his way into the final. In the other semi David Walker (Scholes) beat Geoff Howard (Brid Bay) 21-9.

In the final Holdsworth started very strongly opening up a 14-6 lead and then progressing to 15-10 before Walker staged a comeback to level the scores at 16-16. Unfortunately for Walker he then scored only one more point with Holdsworth scoring 5 to 1 in the next five ends to win 21-17.