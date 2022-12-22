In-form Davey Turnbull edges out rising star Lewis Plews for WSAA Heaviest Fish honours

Lewis Plews PHOTOS BY PETER HORBURY

The Sunday match, the 24th of the season, an all flood match, started a half-hour after LWater on a neap tide, writes Peter Horbury.

The long distance Northerly swell 4ft thick with colour was still with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few light snow flurries before turning into light rain at match start, footpaths and coastal paths were slick and dangerous, black ice everywhere.

SEasterly wind gusting 30mph, 3°C still had a bite to it, with wind chill -1°C, wet hands, made baiting up painful.

Once fishing, it soon became apparent there was surging, whiteouts then calm, but manageable.

The weed from Wednesday was now high and dry on the shoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SEasterly wind, gusting 30mph hampered casting and bite detection.

Full cloud cover until 20.00hrs, the snow/rain laden clouds blown out to sea looked menacing on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members reported marks looked perfect at 6pm match start but nothing, so they moved early on, (again) making good choices to find the fish, and were rewarded.

At the scales, members had to be very careful, the black ice was melting and treacherous under foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just seven Whitby Sea Angling Association members were successful, returning with 17 codlings, one billet, and one rockling from the 13 fishing.

First up Lewis Plews (Junior), Saltburn, just one fish 3 lb 15 oz, he was rightly hopeful for a Heaviest Fish win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Ward, Guisborough, the first of two ‘double-figure bags’ - 11 lb 4oz (6) was one who correctly moved to find the fish, his best 2 lb 12½ oz.

This is Dave’s third Heaviest Bag of Fish win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davey Turnbull, Darlington, netted the second ‘Double-figure bag’ - 10lb 02 oz (3).

Davey also took Heaviest Fish of the night honours with 6 lb 2 oz. Next time Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably in the last four consecutive matches Davey Turnbull has weighed-in 58 lb 14 oz (18) Average Fish 3 lb 04 oz.

Davey has definitely got the bit between the teeth, and he now stands in second position on the Whitby Sea Angling Association League Leader Board, only 4 lb 08 oz behind leader Brian Harland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopefully no more little voices saying ‘turn-right to Darlo’ with three-pounders in the boot! Every ounce counts from now on Davey!

Top Ten on the Leader Board

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st - Brian Harland - 82 fish 135 lb 08 oz

2nd - Davey Turnbull - 45 fish 131 lb 00 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

3rd - Dave Hambley - 63 fish 128 lb 04 oz

4th - Ryan Collinson - 74 fish 116 lb 10 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

5th - Dave Perrett - 64 fish 108 lb 05 oz

6th - Colin Stainthorpe - 53 fish 76 lb 10 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

7th - Dave Ward - 42 fish 69 lb 15 oz

8th - Denis Thompson - 33 fish 55 lb 02 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

9th - Dylan Goldsmith - 29 fish 54 lb 09 oz

10th - Paul Short - 39 fish 52 lb 11 oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad