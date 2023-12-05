​Whitby Sea Angling Association member Rob ‘Tink’ Taylor is definitely on form, while pleasure fishing on Tuesday he landed a brace of spraggs.

WSAA League member Rob Taylor shows off his impressive brace of spraggs. PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

Taylor said it was “The best session I’ve ever had,” writes Peter Horbury.

His best spragg 8lb 5oz is now the fish to beat for Heaviest Fish caught Out of Competition.

Davey Turnbull, Darlington was the pacesetter at 8lb 2oz on November 3.

Rob Taylor with his spragg of 8lb 5oz which is the WSAA League heaviest fish out of competition. PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

Taylor’s second spragg topped the scales at 7lb 9oz. Both fish were recorded by weigh-master Bernard Vasey.

Wednesday evening’s WSAA League match was ‘very’ inclement, dark threatening clouds on the horizon.

Combined swells Northerly and Easterly 4-6ft with plenty of colour.

A gentle, but cold NWesterly breeze turned to a fierce Easterly (at the flick of a switch) 20 minutes into the three-hour match, hail, sleet and rain lashed down for nearly two hours, hampering casting, bite detection, and wind chill on fingers for baiting up. By 21.00hrs the sea state was growing.

At the scales the messages were coming in ‘gone home #Soaked’, just five of the 13 members weighed-in, 19 codlings, three rocklings and a billet.

Man of the Match was Steve Ingleston, Whitby, his first win.

His best fish 3lb 11oz was beaten by non-other than Rob Taylor 3lb 14oz for Heaviest Fish of the night, his second win.

Result of Singles Knockouts Final: Brian Harland 9lb 6oz (7) beat Peter Horbury 0.

That concludes November - 326 assorted fish - 265 cod, 31 rockling, 12 billet, five whiting, four blegg, four wrasse, two pollockand an eel for 583lb 14oz. Average Fish - 1lb 13oz.

November’s Monthly Sweeps were won by: Heaviest Bag of Fish - Rob Taylor - 27lb 5oz (10) - Sun 26th. Heaviest Fish - Rob Taylor - 7lb 10oz – Sun November 26.