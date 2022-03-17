In-form Whitby Hockey Club Ladies see off visitors Gateshead
Whitby Hockey Club Ladies secured a superb 2-0 home win against Gateshead on Saturday to continue their fine run of form.
After losing to Gateshead away Whitby knew this was going to be a tough match but after finding form over the last four weeks everyone felt positive.
In the first half Whitby started on the front foot, gaining most of the possession and bringing a high tempo to break down play high up the pitch.
Working hard in midfield Zara Noble and Natasha Hill pushed forwards to support the forward line.
After a near miss but great save by keeper Charlotte Jackson, it was still 0-0 at half-time.
The defence of Siobhan Robinson, Rose Hall and Olivia Coates kept Gateshead at bay.
Whitby came back out fighting in the second half knowing it would pay off.
After a well-worked short corner and an assist from Dani Braithwaite, Noble found the back board making it 1-0.
Gateshead started to press giving a nail biting 10 minutes of end-to-end play.
Thankfully Whitby’s fitness saw Millie Storr, Natasha Kent and Michelle Paling working the ball high to provide Anna Sweeney a great ball to score with, putting the home side 2-0 up.
Isabella Stevenson Rose and Anna Willison gave fresh legs to see the hosts safely to a win to mark coach Marcus Coates’ birthday.
Players of the match were Robinson and Storr.