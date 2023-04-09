Itis Itis Rovers sink Newlands to set up League Trophy final against Edgehill

Itis Itis Rovers won the League Cup

Rovers defeated Newlands 5-3 after extra-time to win their semi-final on Saturday, the Itis Itis scorers being Charlie Birley (2), Sam Pickard, Neil Forsyth and Tyler Beck, with Nathan Vernon and Pickard their men of the match.

Newlands’ Tommy Sutherland equalised with a stunning shot to make it 1-1, a Rob Whitehead tap-in putting them 2-1 up and Dan Freer making it 3-3 to take it to extra-time.

Left-back Kile Fields was their man of the match, with Brad Wood solid at centre-back.

League champions Edgehill moved into the final with a 5-0 win at West Pier

Edgehill had a much easier time in their semi-final, winning 5-0 at a depleted West Pier.

Sean Exley gave Edgehill an early lead with a good finish after a fine pass from Joe Danby.

Joe Gallagher scored a penalty early in the second half, Luke Rees lashed home to make it 3-0.

Ry Link and in-form midfielder Jamie Patterson got in on the action to make it a comfortable 5-0 win for the league champions.

Man of the match went to Ry Link for his energetic performance.

Veteran Steve Sheader was man of the match for Pier, who only had 11 players.

Seamer Sports defeated visitors Scalby 5-1 in the league.

The hosts started off with a great intensity, Tyler Myerscough linking up with a 1-2 with Sam Ward, Tyler Myerscough slotting into the bottom corner past the Scalby keeper.

Oli Parker then lifted the ball over the keeper for a Scalby defender to put into his own net, but Dan Virr replied with a goal for the visitors.On the stroke of half-time Ward missed a great opportunity from the 12-yard spot.

After half-time the hosts dominated, a great corner from Oli Parker found its way onto Tyler Myerscough’s head to double his goal tally.

Ward then scored with a wonderful strike from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Tyler Myerscough then completed his hat-trick with a header, the hot-shot sharing the man of the match award with Reggie Steele, who once again was non-stop all game in both defensive and offensive transitions.