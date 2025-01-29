Jackson Smith and Sue Haslam star for Scarborough Athletic Club at Ferriby 10-Mile Road Race

Sue Haslam in action at the Ferriby 10-Mile Road Race.

Nine Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Ferriby 10-Mile Road Race.

Jackson Smith, who has achieved good results at 10K including the Yorkshire Coast event, stepped up to 10 miles and finished 13th overall of 855 with a Personal Best time of 55.33, writes Mick Thompson.

Club newcomer Callum Andrews, made a notable club, event and distance debut when clocking 1.04.44.

In third place of the club’s competitors was Sue Haslam who was 23rd Female overall of 398 and first Over-70 with a time of 1.13.06, which provisionally, according to the UKA Official Ranking List is the fastest All Time by a O70 Female in the UK.

Jackson Smith impressed at the Ferriby 10-Mile Road Race.

All Other Results; Mark May 1.15.29, Sarah Noble 1.19.25 PB, Chris Brown 1.19.26 PB, Mark Bowes 1.22.44 PB, Carey Bilton 2.03.59, Sophie Vaughan 2.04.10.

Lynn Watson finished the Stockport Daffodil 10K Road Race in 65.55 and 17th of 25 Over-60 Females.