James Briggs and Louise Taylor shine for Bridlington Road Runners at Welton cross country event

The East Yorkshire Cross Country League returned to action for the local running clubs this Sunday at Welton, and a total of 34 athletes from Bridlington Road Runners were in action at the event.

Claiming first place for the Brid club was James Briggs for the men over the tough 6.7-mile undulating and often muddy course to finish in 41:43, James Wilson was next behind Briggs in 43:55, Alan Feldberg completed the top three men in 44:34, writes Thomas Fynn.

For the ladies, Louise Taylor took the first place in the club rankings with a great time of 48:54. Mim Ireland was next in 50:46 along with Clare Gummerson to complete the ladies top three.

The weekly Sewerby parkrun saw another good turnout of runners, with 225 taking to the course.

Dancers from Collette Tyler School of Dance raised funds for the school at Sewerby parkrun.

Paul Good took the first runner home for the Yellow and Blacks followed in by Adam Dyas and James Briggs.

Impressing most though on the morning were Oceane and Maelys Price, the young sisters claiming first and second female at the event.

It was an early morning start for the young dancers from the Collette Tyler School of Dance at Sewerby as they swapped their ballet shoes for running shoes to take part in a sponsored 5k parkrun.

The school’s older junior competition team have been raising money towards their costume fund. The team compete successfully at various venues around the country each year and have won awards in each competition.

The funds that have been raised help keep the dancers in costumes and without the funds the dancers would not be able to perform.