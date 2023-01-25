James Briggs leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at icy Sewerby Parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners' James Briggs, who earned third place at an icy Sewerby Parkrun, pictured at the same venue last year.

Nevertheless, more than 30 Bridlington Road Runners were among a field of 129 who braved the cold and completed the 5km route on Saturday morning, writes John Edwards.

Staying on their feet was an achievement in itself and the risk of slipping meant it was another week when personal bests were out of reach for everybody.

Bridlington filled 13 of the top 30 places, with James Briggs the fastest, third overall and the only club member to beat 20 minutes.

Paul Good, Adam Thomas and Adam Dyas also finished in the top 10, while a hat-trick of juniors, Micah Gibson, Ted Imeson and TJ Choat were all in the top 25.

Sewerby Parkrun Bridlington Road Runners results Saturday January 21 2023: 3rd James Briggs 19 minutes 28 seconds, 5th Paul Good 20:32, 7th Adam Thomas 21:02, 10th Adam Dyas 21:38, 15th Josh Taylor 22:36, 16th Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:51, 17th Richard Kirkpatrick 22:57, 21st Alan Feldberg 23:37, 22nd Ted Imeson (jnr) 24:12, 24th T J Choat (jnr) 24:24, 25th Justin Choat 24:25, 29th Daniel Rudd 25:06, 30th Graham Lonsdale 25:20, 36th Damian Probett 26:10, 37th Patricia Bielby 26:16, 38th Simon Porter 26:29, 40th Gillian Taylor 26:37, 42nd Stuart Gent 27:09, 44th Ian Haywood 27:19, 45th Stephen Eblet 27:45, 52nd Oceane Price (jnr) 28:18, 53 Trish Watson 28:20, 60th Ethan Jones (jnr) 29:39, 82nd Zoe Ellis-Cornell 31:51, 83rd Stuart Bowes 31:52, 86th Erin Jones (jnr) 32:09, 92nd Becky Lawry 32:26, 97th Lucinda Gibson 33:37, 105th Dave Pring 35:44, 114th Kirsten Porter 36:33, 117th Emma Choat 36:54, 124th Stella Milborrow 40:15, 125th L M E Choat (jnr) 40:17, 126th Janet Downes 40:20, 127th Amanda Porter 40:24, 133rd Dian Rewston 48:35.

Hull Parkrun: 387th Paul Brown 36:56.

Lincoln Parkrun: 91st Amy Fowler 25:09.