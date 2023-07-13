James Briggs leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Sewerby parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners trio James Briggs, Phill Taylor and Nick Jordan race along the clifftops at Sewerby Parklrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

On home turf on a scorcher of a Saturday morning at Sewerby, saw 257 runners take to the course with four achieving new personal bests, writes Tom Fynn.

James Briggs was first home in the club rankings with his scorching time of 18:56 earning fourth overall, but snapping at his heels were clubmates Nick Jordan, sixth, and Phill Taylor, seventh, bringing in the top three for the club.

Lyn Gent celebrated her achievement of her 300th parkrun by walking the course. The pacer this week was chairperson Martin Hutchinson, bringing in a perfect 28 minutes.

Junior Road Runner Alexander Fynn found the heat and humidity to his liking as well, posting his quickest ever time at the course with a PB 28:33.

A sizzling sub-22-minute run for BRR junior Ted Imeson set the pace for the younger runners. His impressive 21:58 feat led the rest of the juniors home as he was followed over the finish line by Tyler Choat, Rebecca Miller, Oceane Price, Evie Lakes, Maelys Price, Lily Choat, Hope Adams.

Tom Mullen was quickest at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, earning fifth place in 19 minutes, with Simon Walters, Dominic, Dave, and Susan Bond also representing BRR.

Paul Good was 10th in 20:32 at Beverley Westwood parkrun.

Elsewhere, at Goole parkrun, Paul Brown was in action, and at Hull parkrun Adam Thomas led the field, in 10th, from Amanda and Simon Porter,

Jo Dagnan was second female at Yarborough parkrun and this week the Road Runners were global with Jane and Damien Probett both participating in the Peace Valley parkrun in the USA.

Dominic Bond was the only Brid Road Runner in any other race action completing the Hollybank 10 miles in 1:04:22.

This year celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Bridlington Road Runners club.

