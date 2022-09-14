The Bridlington Road Runners juniors line up before their Eddie Knapp Challenge beach race PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The events were a three-mile hill race at Carnaby, a 5km beach race on the south side, a one-mile sprint along the promenade and a 10km race along the Wolds, starting and finishing at Kilham, writes John Edwards.

Josh Taylor won the opening event, but James Briggs got his revenge in the remaining three races to be crowned the overall champion, with a combined time of one hour, 30 minutes and 48 seconds.

Taylor was second, less than three minutes behind overall, and Martin Hutchinson took the bronze medal spot on three of the four evenings, to claim third spot overall. Adam Dyas sneaked into third in the sprint and finished fourth overall.

All the senior and junior Bridlington Road Runners line up before the Eddie Knapp Challenge beach race

Mim Ireland was the women’s champion and fastest female on all four nights.

She also set a new women’s course record of six minutes and 37 seconds for the sprint.

She was fifth overall and ahead of Kerry Whitehead (eighth overall) and Kelly Palmer (ninth), who completed the women’s podium.

Eddie Knapp Challenge final times: 1 James Briggs 1:30:48, 2 Josh Taylor 1:33:27, 3 Martin Hutchinson 1:38:09, 4 Adam Dyas 1:42:19, 5 Mim Ireland 1:44:27, 6 Graham Lonsdale 1:44:57, 7 Chris Price 1:46:13, 8 Kerry Whitehead 1:54:26, 9 Kelly Palmer 1:56:36, 10 Amy Fowler1:56:44, 11 Kara Mainprize 1:57:25, 12 Emma Richardson 1:59:24, 13 Diane Palmer 1:59:27, 14 Amy Hall 2:00:54, 15 Pat Bielby 2:01:09, 16 Heidi Baker 2:04:43, 17 Dom Webster 2:05:48, 18 Laura Nurse 2:06:22, 19 Paul Brown 2:08:07, 20 Ellis Hodges 2:10:07, 21 Sarah Marr 2:10:33, 22 Nicola Fowler 2:13:49, 23 Yvonne Shawcross 2:14:00, 24 Chris Johnson 2:23:05, 25 Lucinda Gibson 2:31:25, 26 Anne Kelly 2:35:33, 27 Janet Downes 2:59:16, 28 Linda Hall 3:00:21, 29 Tina Calthorpe 3:10:52.

The 10km at Kilham in the Eddie Knapp Challenge was also the eighth and final race in BRR's Summer Handicap League.

In the handicap races, runners are allotted a predicted time and earn points on how they fare compared to the prediction, with the best six scores from the eight events counting.

At Kilham, Graham Lonsdale won the men's handicap to cement his place at the top of the overall standings. He finished on 286 points, well clear of Bob Eyre in second and Paul Brown in third overall. Brown was second in the handicap at Kilham with Chris Price third.

Janet Downes won the women's handicap at Kilham, ahead of Linda Hall and Nicola Fowler.