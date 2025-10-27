James Builders take top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League

By Tony Wigley
Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:00 GMT
Jacob James claimed maximum points for James Builders in Division One. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Jacob James claimed maximum points for James Builders in Division One. Photo by Tony Wigley
James Builders are the new leaders of Division One following their 6-3 triumph over Tornadoes, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Jacob James and Julian James both scored hat-tricks, but Tornadoes replied with singles from Ian McKenna, Vicky Barton and John Ockenden.

Cobras remain in third place after their 5-4 victory over Barracudas, thanks to a treble from Tony Miller and singles from Steve Golden and Paul Harper.

Roy Hill and Tony Wigley both scored twice for Barracudas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oliver Walkington scored twice for The James Gang in Division Two. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Oliver Walkington scored twice for The James Gang in Division Two. Photo by Tony Wigley

The James Gang are three points clear in Division Two after overcoming Komodo Dragons 6-3, Carole James, Oliver Walkington and Mike Byass each claimed doubles but Lacey Mills and Mason Bradley replied for the Dragons.

The Avengers retained second position as they squeezed home 5-4 against Top Spinners.

Vicky Barton struck an excellent hat-trick plus one win each from Delphine Kaye and Dave Richardson.

Phil Leach and Simon Bekker both shot a brace for Top Spinners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Paul Harper shot a brace for Spin Doctors in Division Two. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Paul Harper shot a brace for Spin Doctors in Division Two. Photo by Tony Wigley

Quality Service prevailed 5-4 over Spin Doctors in a tight finish, thanks to maximum points from Kevin Raynor and a double from Hans Ebert.

Paul Harper scored twice plus singles from Ryan Siddall and Jon Bell for third-placed Spin Doctors.

Tony Miller and Tina Crockford won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.

Related topics:Tornadoes
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice