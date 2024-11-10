James Gang beat Air Benders 7-2 to regain top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division 2

Bridlington Table Tennis League. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

The James Gang regained pole position in Bridlington Table Tennis League’s Division Two after their impressive 7-2 triumph over Air Benders.

Jacob and Harrison James both claimed trebles and Mike Byass added one singles win, writes Tony Wigley.

Tom Ryan and Joe Plant replied with one win each for second-placed Air Benders.

Quality Service moved up into fourth place when they defeated Mad Batters 6-3.

Kevin Raynor scored a hat-trick, Paul Senior shot a brace and Dave Brown added a singles win. Robert Deegan and Phil Leach replied for Mad Batters.

Spin Doctors are now third after a 6-3 win over The Avengers, Tony Miller was unbeaten, Jon Bell struck a double and Krisztian Sallai claimed a singles on his Division Two debut.

Tina Crockford, Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye replied for Avengers.

Cobras overcame Crazy Gang 6-3 as the top two teams clashed in Division One, Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas both scored trebles but Crazy Gang fought back with singles from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.

Barracudas scraped home 5-4 against James Builders, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre both scored twice plus one singles from Mike Roebuck, Harrison and Jacob James both shot a brace in reply.

Vikings prevailed 5-4 over Tornadoes, Julian James and Robert Deegan scored twice but Paul Harper and Hans Ebert claimed doubles in reply.

Chris Deegan and Tina Crockford won the Wednesday round/robin tourney.