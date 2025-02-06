James Wilson and Louise Taylor lead the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Wetwang
The course has been used in previous cross country events but has had a break for several years, and was familiar to many of the Bridlington Road Runners taking part, writes Thomas Fynn.
The tough, undulating course was handled well by those representing BRR as 21 hardy athletes tackled the course on a cool and crisp Sunday morning.
James Wilson was first home for the men, with a strong performance of 42:43, followed in by clubmate James Briggs in 43:49, Paul Good completed the men’s field in 44:12.
Impressing the field most for the ladies was Louise Taylor.
The latter has had excellent times at Sewerby parkrun recently and was rewarded by taking third Lady (50:09) in the difficult event.
Clare Gummerson was next for BRR in 54:25, Emma Choat putting in a strong race to complete in 58:58.
Sunday also saw history made for BRR Chairman Martin Hutchinson, a regular at pacing several different times at Sewerby parkrun and well known on the running circuit for a relentless training regime.
Hutchinson took part as an official pacer for the Northern Pacer volunteers at the Dewsbury 10K, taking on the role of 47th minute pacer, Martin excelled and led several runners to PB times at the event.
Saturday’s Sewerby parkrun was a battle of attrition between parkrun regular and speedster Phill Taylor for top spot with youngster Oliver Brown.
While the event is aimed at inclusiveness the competitive edge often shows, Phill took the glory of first place with a blistering 18:08, Brown finishing 15 seconds behind the veteran.
Paul Good took second in the Brid field and once again impressing was junior Tyler Choat to take third place in the club rankings and fifth overall.
Not to be outdone junior Oceane Price was in fine form to claim second female 10 seconds ahead of junior clubmate Erin Gummerson who took third female at the event.
Park runs dominated in the other events, as races at the moment are quiet, the BRR are keeping in shape ahead of a busy summer period, Tom Mullen returned at the NYWP parkrun to claim top spot, with Dave and Dominic Bond claiming top three club places, Rachael Pitchforth earned a PB 26:36.
Yvonne Shawcross completed the Pontefract event in 49:45, at Bartley Justin Choat claimed 21:48, while at Penistone Simon Porter finished first for BRR in 26:21 while Amanda and Kirsten ran together to finish a few seconds apart.