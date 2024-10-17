James Wilson & Louise Taylor lead the way for Bridlington Road Runners at East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener

The Brid Road Runners juniors line up at Weelsby Woods Country Park, the first event of the cross country season run by Cleethorpes AC, the BRR U15 girls team of Evie Lakes, Annabelle Miller and Maelys Price won.

It was a return to cross country action for the Bridlington Road Runners as the club saw a bumper turnout of members attend the 5.7-mile course at Bishop Wilton, the village hosting the opening event of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League season.

The course is a gruelling curtain-raiser in the six-race competition that runs until March, writes Thomas Fynn.

Runners must navigate a steep climb out of the village into the Wolds before crossing Beacon Road and what was on Sunday a very muddy Deep Dale after the recent rainfall.

Overall, 23 members from the Yellow and Blacks embarked on the testing course.

The Brid Road Runners team lines up before the East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener at Bishop Wilton.

James Wilson ran well to take the honour of first male for the Bridlington club with Alan Feldberg and Matthew Colling in the top three spots of the visiting club.

Louise Taylor ran a great race to finish as the first Bridlington Road Runners lady but fifth female overall at the event.

On the back of her success the previous Sunday at the Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain Half Marathon Mim Ireland put in another superb run to take second Bridlington lady and 12th place overall in the league standings.

Clare Gummerson completed the ladies’ top three for Brid Road Runners.

The Bridlington Road Runners men finished as the eighth-placed team with the club’s ladies finishing in fifth.

Team results are based on the first four ladies finishing and the first six finishers for the men.

In the Cleethorpes cross-country event senior ladies Keren Miller and Emma Choat were in action in the veteran ladies categories, with the next generation of runners also impressing at the event.

Away from cross country the Bridlington club were well represented at events elsewhere, Stuart Bowes took on the Hardmoors Turnpike Trot 10K to complete in just over the hour.

And it was a family affair at other parkruns as the Porter family of Simon, Amanda and Kirsten took in the Heslington event, whilst the Bond family ran the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.