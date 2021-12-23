Janet Downes snaps up Bridlington Road Runners Christmas Handicap win PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

This was another event, where the slower runners had a headstart on the faster clubmates, and then had to try to hold off their challenge to get to the finish line first, writes John Edwards.

Handicaps were based on times from previous 10k races and almost all of the field beat their predicted time.

Downes was one of the first to set off, and was the first to get to the finish line in Kilham. Second was Pete Royal.

Bridlington Road Runners Juniors line up at their Christmas Handicap race

After two races of the Winter League, Lucinda Gibson leads the women's standings with 89 points. Anne Kelly is second on 86 and Clare Gummerson third, two points further back.

Josh Taylor leads the men's table on 94 points, with Dave Pring and Stuart Gent leading the challengers on 91 points.

The last race in the Winter League is the Anniversary 3 Mile on 6th February.

Results: 1 Janet Downes 1:13:58, 2 Peter Royal 1:16:07, 3 Linda Hall 1:17:34, 4 Lucinda Gibson 1:17:34, 5 Kevin Lewis 1:17:55, 6 Nicola Fowler 1:18:32, 7 Mim Ireland 1:18:53, 8 Graham Lonsdale 1:19:09,9 Lyn Gent 1:19:31, 10 Patricia Bielby 1:19:37, 11 Martin Hutchinson 1:20:07, 12 Gillian Taylor 1:20:19, 13 Stuart Gent 1:20:32, 14 Anne Kelly 1:20:37, 15 Amanda Tindall 1:20:41, 16 Phill Taylor 1:20:54, 17 Emma Richardson 1:21:01, 18 Clare Gummerson 1:21:06, 19 Tina Calthorpe 1:21:20, 20 Dominique Webster 1:21:34, 21 Josh Taylor 1:21:43, 22 Diane Palmer 1:21:44, 23 Liz Ingle 1:22:29, 24 Kelly Palmer 1:22:41, 25 Emma Artley 1:23:15, 26 Alan Feldberg 1:23:22, 27 Dave Pring 1:23:39, 28 Adam Dyas 1:24:24, 29 Yvonne Shawcross 1:24:30

Pete Royal claimed second spot in the Bridlington Road Runners Christmas Handicap

The BRR juniors held their own Christmas Handicap on a 2.5 mile course in Bridlington.

Micah Gibson was fastest boy and Becky Miller was the fastest girl and Tyler Choat, Alfie Turnbull and Charlie Johnson took the top three spots in the boys' handicap and Belle Townend, Jasmine Townend and Lily CHoat were the top three girls.

With one race to go Alfie Turnbull leads the hanidcap standings with 54 points, Louie Dixon has 44 and Tyler Choat has 43.