Jason Westmoreland leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Sewerby parkrun

Junior Riley Marsh in action at the Brid Beach 1K Fun Run.

Saturday morning’s Sewerby parkrun was well attended, with 243 tackling the course, with a few regulars missing, other Brid Road Runners had chance to shine.

However the field was strong and the BRR athletes were pushed back in the main standings but it was a new face for the first BRR finisher as Jason Westmoreland took the glory of first place in the standings with Paul Good and Adam Dyas completing the top three men’s places in club standings, writes Thomas Fynn.

Returning club chairman Martin Hutchinson paced an almost perfect 22 minutes, however it’s the juniors that continue to impress, Oceane Price was first female and sister Maelys earned a personal best, veteran runner Patricia Bielby completing the ladies top three.

In other park runs, James Briggs and Steve Wilson took on the Hull event and both earning PB’s on the course, Joe Plant took on the challenging Dalby Forest.

Bridlington Road Runner Nick Craggs in action at the Bridlington South Beach 5K race on Sunday morning. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Ed Husband, fresh from his GNR, took on Beverley with Graham Ellerker putting in a great time to also earn a PB. Yvonne and Graham Shawcross were at Croxeth Hall while Lynda Gent took on Rothay parkrun while husband Stuart took on the gruelling event known as The Lap.

This is a 45 mile ultra event in the heart of the Lake District, runners have 24 hours to complete the event which circumnavigates lake Windermere.

Although Stuart was unable to complete the challenging course, the thick mud and conditions were just a little too much, at Troutbeck Stuart had completed around 26 miles before conditions took their toll, despite this he says “he will be back to take it on again.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​