Jim Mellor and Steve Mills sparkle in Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team derby win

The Hackness & Scarborough Men's A and B teams.

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team only had to travel up the road to play Scalby in Driffield League Division Two, and returned with a fine 5-4 win.

This was always going to be an interesting, close encounter against players who know each other very well, writes Mark White.

Wily veterans Jim Mellor and Steve Mills had a great evening taking all three rubbers. They had superb support from Bryan Edwards with PJ Guthrie and Paul Zac with Jonathan Bramley, both pairs taking a vital rubber each.

There was another exceptional result from the Men’s C team, who won 6-3at home to Market Weighton B in Division Three.

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team won 8-1 at Market Weighton C in division three.

It was much closer than the end result as the match stood at 3-3 after two rounds.

The team were led by Steve Brindle and partner David Flinton, superbly supported by Peter Lee with Joe Bolland and James Draper with Steve Jepson.

The Men’s A team had a tough fixture, losing 6-3 at Hackness against likely Premiership winners Beverley and East Riding Men’s A.

The pick of the home pairs were Rob Berry with new partner John Ellison who took two excellent rubbers off very good opposition. Liam Mellor and partner Scott Lleyton took a hard fought one rubber leaving Tom Hunt and partner Roger Amstell with a nil return.

Both Ladies teams had matches in the good weather.

The Ladies A team had to travel to play Market Weighton C in division three and they had another super win by eight rubbers to one but the match was closer than the rubbers count.

Sue Kendall with Julie Boddy and Sue Crocker and Vicky Calow both won three rubbers ably backed up by Judy Milburn and Hazel Cross.

Another team that is looking good for promotion at this stage of the season.

The Ladies B team were at Hackness on the grass against local rivals Filey, also in Division Three.

In a hard fought but enjoyable match they came out second best by three rubbers to six.

Anne Schmuck partnering Hannah Longman had a good night taking two rubbers.

Gail Kerr and Sarah Hoff took the one rubber.