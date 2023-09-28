Jo Dagnan races to age-group victory at Humber 3K and 5K Road Championship

A young Bridlington Road Runner works her away along the clifftops during the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN

Scott Hargreaves continued his fine form with some great running earning second M35 position and Paul Good was not to be left out either taking the fifth M40 position, writes Thomas Fynn.

Another impressive turnout of 219 runners took on the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday.

Some walk and some may jog but it is an event for all abilities like all the park runs are to be involved in.

Phill Taylor, with buggy, leads the way in the early stages of the Sewerby parkrun.

James Briggs took the first of the club places but third overall with around 10 seconds separating him from club challenger Dean Hyde earning a PB in fifth place, and despite Phill Taylor pushing his son in a buggy, he still managed to take the top three for the host club and sixth in the parkrun rankings.

In other events Mark Abson was global in Singapore and earning himself a PB time while completing the East Coast parkrun in 20:53.

Patricia Bielby was in action at Elgin, with David and Susan Bond earning personal bests around the Fleetwood course.

Yvonne and Graham Shawcross took on the Yarborough event, with Dominic Bond completing the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

This week sees the return of the Bridlington Road Runners 13-mile multi terrain event which takes place on Sunday, October 1.

The start line is on the North side just under Leisure World, Beaconsfield Promenade.

Entries are now closed on what promises to be a superb day for the club with entries almost at the maximum, due to the popularity of last year's event.

There is also a brand new 5k sprint, which starts just after the main event has set off at 9:40 with 59 runners entered, this also starts on the Beaconsfield Promenade and up to Sewerby returning back to the promenade all entrants will receive a medal.

The Children’s one mile race can be entered on the day of the event.

The Humber 3k and 5k Road Championships also provided an opportunity for two of BRR young female athletes to take their talents to county level competition.

The Junior Girls' Captain Erin Gummerson built on a summer of impressive track and road endurance running to finish in bronze medal position in the Under-17 3k female race.

The finishing time of 12 minutes 14 seconds provides the 15-year-old with a springboard into the cross-country season.

Rebecca Miller also took on the challenge to represent the black and yellow in a scintillating time, Under-15 3k field with a strong 12:51 run.

Oceane Price continued her sparkling track form at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning with a course personal best of 24.22 and fifth female finisher and first JW10.

Tyler Choat led the Junior field home in 22.37 with Maelys Price in 25.41, Joshua Miller 26.27 and Rebecca 26.37.

Lily Choat completed her 100th parkrun and Junior representation at the event in 34.52.

The Gibson family of Bridlington Road Runners members Lucinda, Micah and Andrew took on a six-hour challenge in York with the intention of running as many laps of a 1k cycle track at Ennerdale cycle circuit, hosted by see York run York.