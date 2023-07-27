Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson star as Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Men’s A team boost survival hopes

Jill Crawford and Penny Clarke playing ladies doubles at Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club.

This win keeps there hope of staying in the first division next season as Hutton Cranswick and Driffield are below them in the league.

Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson were outstanding winning all three of their matches. They are such a class couple on and off court. There volleying was first class and Reynolds’ consistent serving was inspirational.

Anthony Purvis and Andrew Purvis played well winning two sets and Anthony leading by example as captain, this was a pleasing match for him as he had to pull out of the previous meeting between the teams with injury.

So to complete the match and play so well was a good night for the captain.

Joel Rollinson teamed up with Juan Carlos Lino, who was playing because of illness, to John Bell.

The couple played well winning one set and narrowly losing a tie-break in the second set and losing the third through playing very well.

Rollinson and Lino like playing together and it certainly showed on court with their performance.

This was a terrific performance by the A team and hopefully this will be enough keep them in the first division next season.

The Bridlington Men’s B team only had four players for their Division Three match at Beverley Town, so the 8-1 home success was not a huge surprise.

Craig Cockerill and Pierre Canta won one set and played well to win they lost the other two sets.

Anthony Clarke and Steve Mitchell lost their three sets, though they gave their all in every match.

The Bridlington’s Men’s C team suffered a 7-2 home defeat against Beeford B in Division Four.

There was a brilliant 6-3 victory for Bridlington Ladies A team at home to Hackness and Scarborough A, which ensured the Brid side retained their Division Two status for next season.

There was an amazing performance from Carolien Lino and Janet Mizel who are developing into a very strong partnership and they will only get better.

They won 8-0, 8-0 and 8-0, not dropping one game in their three sets which is exceptional.

Julie Christlow and Beth Christlow also won all three sets.

They won a close tie-break 8-7, then won 8-2 and 8-2.

Beth is really developing into a good player and the experience with playing with mum Julie is a good combination.

Penny Clarke and Anne Diamond always give their all and were so close to winning a tie-break in one set 8-7, a set which easily could have gone either way.

They lost their other two sets 4-8 and 0-8.

The Bridlington Ladies C team lost 9-0 at home to Sledmere B.

