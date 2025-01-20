​Jon Bell and Tony Miller shine as Spin Doctors stun The James Gang in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two

Bridlington Table Tennis League

Spin Doctors inflicted a rare 5-4 defeat on The James Gang in Division Two of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Jon Bell and Tony Miller claimed doubles and Paul Harper added one singles, but Jacob James and Harrison James both scored a brace for the league leaders, writes Tony Wigley.

Air Benders scraped home 5-4 against Quality Service, John Ockenden scored a hat-trick and Tom Ryan added a brace.

Luda Cronin claimed a double and singles from Sandie Edwards and Dave Brown ensured a close finish.

The Avengers retained fifth place with a 5-4 triumph over Mad Batters.

Tina Crockford and Mike Roebuck scored doubles and Delphine Kaye added one singles, Simon Bekker shot a brace in reply for the Batters.

Division One leaders Cobras overwhelmed Vikings 8-1 with maximum points from Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson, and a brace from Neil Thomas.

The Crazy Gang remain in second position after their 8-1 victory over James Builders, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson were unbeaten and Caron Holdsworth scored a double.

Barracudas prevailed 8-1 over Tornadoes but this was a tough match, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre scored hat-tricks and Tony Wigley shot a brace.

John Ockenden replied for Tornadoes who remain fifth.

Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.