Juan Carlos Lino & Paul Robinson shine as Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Men’s B beat drop despite Pock loss

Front, from left, Juan Carlos Lino, Rosie Allan Lees, Jill Crawford, Tracey Nicholls, Davina Allan Lee's, Pierre Canta, Carol Bickerdike, Pearl Rogerson. Back, from left, Tracey Teasdale, David Goacher ,John Bell and Carolien Lino at the American tournament

Bridlington’s top pair Juan Carlos Lino and Paul Robinson played brilliantly in their first two sets winning 8-3, 8-4 against two very good Pocklington pairs.

In their third match they were totally outclassed 0-8 by two young players who in the future will be playing first division for Pocklington A.

Craig Cockerill and Pierre Canta lost 0-8, 5-8 and 1-8, they were hammered by Pock’s first pair and second pair though played extremely well against the third pair.

Peter Nurse and Steve Mitchell lost 3-8, 3-8 and 4-8.

At least they got three games off Pock’s first pair, but they didn’t play their best tennis on the night.

Brid have managed to stay in Division Three which was their aim this season.

Bridlington LTC Mixed A team lost 8-1 at Driffield Rec in Division Two, a match they needed to win to claim the title.

A commanding win for Driffield Rec leaves Bridlington needing to win this week at Beverley to secure promotion, Driffield were by far the better team on the night.

Long Riston were too strong for a weakened Bridlington Mixed B team, the hosts slipping to a 7-2 loss in Division Four.

Ever-consistent Paul and Jo Robinson’s performance was good again winning the two sets Brid won on the night 8-3 and 8-4, but losing in the battle of the number ones 4-8.

Steve Mitchell and Davina Allan Lees lost 3-8, 3-8 and 6-8.

They should have won against Riston’s third pair though, at 6-6 it looked promising though went away from the Brid duo at the latter stages of the match.

Craig Cockerill and Ann Diamond lost 1-8, 2-8. and 1-8, not the performance Brid needed, but the pair have never played together before and this showed as they were outclassed in every match.

The Brid Mixed B team lost 5-4 at home to Hackness & Scarborough B, like they did in the previous encounter early on in the season at Hackness & Scarborough.

Top pair Mark Robson and Davina Allan Lees won all their sets and Robson playing his first mixed game of the season was in outstanding form and well supported by Allan Lees as they won 8-6, 8-5 and 8-5.

Paul and Jo Robinson lost two sets, having had a chance of winning both but when it came to the vital moments they let them slip losing 6-8 in both sets. Nobody else to blame but themselves by their standard it wasn’t good enough. They won their first set 8-7 in a tie-break.

Craig Cockerill and Pearl Rogerson lost 3-8, 0-8 and 2-8, as the couples from Boro were too good for Brid’s third pair.

Cockerill has talent though he hasn't performed as well this season as the team would have liked. He has the potential, and with more practice he will improve.

Bridlington LTC hosted an American style tennis tournament where everyone plays with each other and the person who scores the most points wins the tournament.