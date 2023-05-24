News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision

Junior Bridlington Road Runners stars sparkle at Sewerby Parkrun

Runners flocked to a sunny Sewerby Parkrun, with a spectacular Kite Festival backdrop on Saturday morning.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
A pacer, wearing the pink vest, was used for the first time in the Sewerby Parkrun's history last weekend. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNNA pacer, wearing the pink vest, was used for the first time in the Sewerby Parkrun's history last weekend. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN
A pacer, wearing the pink vest, was used for the first time in the Sewerby Parkrun's history last weekend. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN

The superb weather provided a perfect platform for this week's event, for the first time in the parkrun’s history a 25-minute pacer was added to the run, overall, for those hoping to get around the course in a quicker time, writes Tom Fynn.

Several runners joined the pacer of which was a huge success to the morning, to add on from this there will be a multi pacer event on Saturday, June 3, with several members from the Bridlington Road Runners taking on different times to help others achieve personal goals on the undulating course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bridlington club’s junior girls were soaring to new heights with personal best performances.

The runners are all smiles as the sun came out for Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.The runners are all smiles as the sun came out for Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.
The runners are all smiles as the sun came out for Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.
Most Popular

Oceane Price surpassed a major milestone with her first sub-25-minute 5k, the youngster didn't need the first outing of a 25-minute pacer to achieve a new PB of 24:45 and first JW10 finisher.

Chasing her sister around the course in a PB of 25:44, Maelys Price demonstrated the determination with huge progression this year, landing her top spot in the JW11-14 age group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jasmine Jallow made it a hat-trick of PB and age category achievements with a JW15-17 first finisher performance.

Her 26:59 PB represents another big step forward for the young female athlete who continues to show her talent on the challenging course.

The boys section continues to improve week on week with Teddy Imeson's JM11-14 first finisher in 22:46 followed in by Tyler Choat in 22:51. Ethan Jones ran in a PB 27:57 and Junior Captain Micah Gibson anchored the junior representation with a 25:19 run.

BRR’s Phill Taylor continues to achieve a sub-20-minute time finishing fourth overall in 19 minutes 56 seconds, Paul Good (20:11) bagging sixth and Dean Hyde seventh in 20:24, while Adam Dyas continued his impressive form of recent with another personal best of 20:46 in 10th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The only Road Runner in action at another event was Adam Thomas at the Nottingham Outlaw half triathlon, who finished in 6:16:52, a very respectable time considering his puncture while on the bike section of the event.

Related topics:Bridlington Road Runners