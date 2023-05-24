A pacer, wearing the pink vest, was used for the first time in the Sewerby Parkrun's history last weekend. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN

The superb weather provided a perfect platform for this week's event, for the first time in the parkrun’s history a 25-minute pacer was added to the run, overall, for those hoping to get around the course in a quicker time, writes Tom Fynn.

Several runners joined the pacer of which was a huge success to the morning, to add on from this there will be a multi pacer event on Saturday, June 3, with several members from the Bridlington Road Runners taking on different times to help others achieve personal goals on the undulating course.

The Bridlington club’s junior girls were soaring to new heights with personal best performances.

The runners are all smiles as the sun came out for Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Oceane Price surpassed a major milestone with her first sub-25-minute 5k, the youngster didn't need the first outing of a 25-minute pacer to achieve a new PB of 24:45 and first JW10 finisher.

Chasing her sister around the course in a PB of 25:44, Maelys Price demonstrated the determination with huge progression this year, landing her top spot in the JW11-14 age group.

Jasmine Jallow made it a hat-trick of PB and age category achievements with a JW15-17 first finisher performance.

Her 26:59 PB represents another big step forward for the young female athlete who continues to show her talent on the challenging course.

The boys section continues to improve week on week with Teddy Imeson's JM11-14 first finisher in 22:46 followed in by Tyler Choat in 22:51. Ethan Jones ran in a PB 27:57 and Junior Captain Micah Gibson anchored the junior representation with a 25:19 run.

BRR’s Phill Taylor continues to achieve a sub-20-minute time finishing fourth overall in 19 minutes 56 seconds, Paul Good (20:11) bagging sixth and Dean Hyde seventh in 20:24, while Adam Dyas continued his impressive form of recent with another personal best of 20:46 in 10th.

