Five of those were juniors, led by boys’ captain Ben Edwards, who took 36 seconds off his previous fastest time to catapult into fifth place, writes John Edwards.

Evie Lakes, Ted Imeson, Tyler Choat and Oliver Stephenson also went faster around the 5km course than they had managed to before, some taking considerable seconds off their PBs.

Not to be outdone by the juniors, Gillian Taylor and Lucinda Gibson ensured the seniors were represented on the PB roll of honour, as both considered their fine recent form.

Phill Taylor won the Parkrun, taking the tape in 18 minutes exactly.

Nick Jordan was third with his fastest time at Sewerby for seven months, and James Briggs was just a second behind Edwards in sixth place, and Annabelle Miller was second female and 17th overall.

The Road Runners PBs were not confined to Sewerby as Paul Brown, Paul Raper and Rob Calthorpe improved their times at the new North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Pat Bielby set a new age grade record for the course and Tina Calthorpe was also representing the club.

One other milestone from Parkrun at the weekend saw Amy Fowler complete her 250th event at Sewerby

Away from Parkrun, there was plenty of Bridlington involvement at other races.

Heidi Baker, Josh Taylor and Di Raper were in action at the York Spring 10k on Friday evening and a five-strong team were in yellow and black at the Ali Clark Memorial 10k on Sunday morning, formerly known as the Dalton Dash.

James Wilson was third to finish and first over 40.

Tom Mullen was eighth, with Graham Lonsdale, Janet Downes and Tina Calthorpe also competing.

On Saturday, Martin Hutchinson and Justine Sutcliffe took on The Kettlewell, a 23-mile Challenge Walk with 3,700ft of ascent in the Yorkshire Dales, and finished in under five-and-a-half hours.

Mike Hall was clocking up even more miles as he tackled the Montane Cheviot Goat WInter Ultra, over 55 miles

He completed the 14,000ft of elevation, with temperatures warm by day and cold by night, in a shade over 16 hours, battling through bogs and heather in one of the last wild places in England.

York Spring 10K: 26 Heidi Baker 52:04, 30 Josh Taylor 52:52, 63 Di Raper 1:05:01

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 18:00, 3 Nick Jordan 19:05, 5 Ben Edwards (jnr) 20:48, 6 James Briggs 20:49, 14 Alan Feldberg 21:54, 15 Adam Dyas 21:59, 17 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:07, 21 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 22:57, 22 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:01, 23 Evie Lakes (jnr) 23:03, 26 Jason Pointez 23:22, 27 Jonathan Ogden 23:27, 28 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:35, 29 T J Choat (jnr) 23:41, 30 Joanna Dagnan 23:41, 31 Andy Baker 23:44, 32 Gillian Taylor 23:58, 35 Louise Taylor 24:16, 39 Joshua Miller (jnr) 24:54, 41 Keren Miller 25:03, 42 Amy Fowler 25:06, 44 Luke Duffill 25:29, 47 Graham Lonsdale 25:48, 62 Heidi Baker 27:08, 65 Simon Porter 27:22, 74 Stuart Gent 28:33, 75 Oliver Stevenson (jnr) 28:39, 76 Pete Royal 28:40, 86 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:24, 87 Stuart Bowes 29:25, 95 Anne Kelly 30:29, 97 Dave Pring 30:44, 98 Lucinda Gibson 30:53, 104 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:32, 114 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 32:17, 120 L M E Choat (jnr) 33:08, 121 Amanda Tindall 33:08, 122 Kirsten Porter 33:09, 123 Kevin Sissons 33:11, 132 Erin Jones (jnr) 34:20, 136 William McNulty (jnr) 34:49, 141 Janet Downes 35:39, 154 David Duffill 37:04, 160 Debbie Duffill 39:14, 161 Cindy Baker 39:46, 162 Linda Hall 39:46

Lincoln Parkrun: 122 Danielle Whitehouse 28:04

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 35 Patricia Bielby 24:53, 53 Paul Brown 27:01, 72 Paul Raper 29:55, 103 Rob Calthorpe 41:44, 108 Tina Calthorpe 42:57

Virtual Parkrun: Tom Woodhouse 20:28, Mim Ireland 24:34, Nicola Fowler 28:11

North Yorks LDWA The Kettlewell - 22 miles - Martin Hutchinson 5:27:05, Justine Sutcliffe 5:27:05

Montane Cheviot Goat Winter Ultra 55 miles Run: Mike Hall 16:01:19