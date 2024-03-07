Kath Hogarth stars as Danby Hockey Club Ladies hit back for victory at Newcastle University 6s

Kath Hogarth sparkled as Danby Hockey Club Ladies hit back for victory at Newcastle University 6s

The game was fast paced and Uni were carrying the ball with confidence and created a couple of early chances on goal but Pippa Middlemas managed to block these threats and gain control of the ball.

With Danby in control Erin Hodgson managed to run the line at pace and was sending the ball forward creating chances for the Danby attack.

With both teams playing well and creating chances the score was 0-0 at half-time.

The second half started at pace and despite a great goal-line clearance from Kath Hogarth it wasn’t long before Uni broke the deadlock.

But with some lovely play down the middle and some exceptional interceptions from Nikki Graham Danby were still in the game and looking for the equaliser.

Kath Hogarth controlled the game well for Danby and was helping create chances which Katie Hodgson managed to find the top corner of the goal making the score 1-1.

Two minutes later Issy Hogarth made a direct run down the left and fed the ball forward to Katie Hodgson who remained calm in front of goal and gave Danby the lead.

The remaining 10 minutes was frantic, Bronwyn Hodgson created another solid chance on goal but this was saved by the keeper.

Danby’s keeper Josie Bowes had a great performance and made some exceptional saves to seal a 2-1 win to Danby.

Player of the match was awarded to Kath Hogarth following a first class performance.