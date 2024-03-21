Kathryn Hogarth impresses despite loss for Danby Ladies in last home game of season

Claire Stringer in action for Danby

It was a high intensity game with both teams working hard to keep possession.

Danby defender Rosie Hogarth held the visitors off and clearing the ball wide. Stand-in keeper Chloe Thompson made great stops early on, Claire Stringer and Kathryn Hogarth worked well together to break up the Newcastle play and drive Danby forward, but Uni led 1-0 at half-time.

The hosts started the second half strong and Erin Hogarth running the ball forward and drove Danby towards goal, this was soon converted by Deb Callaghan with a great goal on the right post to bring the score back level.

Kathryn Hogarth was Danby's player of the match.

Nikki Graham used her strong stick skills to win the ball and drive forward, Katie Hodgson was putting pressure on the Uni defence trying to find the breakthrough to take the lead, however with a quick turnaround from Newcastle they scored twice to win 3-1.

Our final game of the season is away to Durham City 2

Danby 2s drew 1-1 at home to Bishop Auckland.

The game started at a quick pace, both teams creating some good chances.

Lily Harland shone for Danby, creating fantastic chances down the centre of the pitch for centre forward Lauren Tindall who was unluckily denied by Bishops keeper many times as Bishop led 1-0 at half-time.

The hosts upped their game in the second half taking majority of the possession with Isobel Brown and Brooke Heldt passing seamlessly to drive the ball up the pitch.

Seeing a golden opportunity Grace Brown made an excellent run from defence to drive the ball onto the left post where Ellie Maud was waiting to strike the ball into the goal with perfect precision to make it 1-1.