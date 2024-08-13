Keeper Ben Chamberlain is the cup hero in Scarborough Athletic Reserves season opener​

Keeper Ben Chamberlain was Boro Reserves' man of the match.

In a thrilling clash at the Filey Community Sports Ground, Boro Reserves beat Brandesburton 3-1 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in the first round of the Humber Premier League Cup.

Boro dominated the first half, hitting the woodwork and going close several times before Luke Rees headed home a Jake Reeves corner, then George Walmsley’s shot into the bottom corner doubled the lead.

Keeper Ben Chamberlain made two crucial point-blank saves, but Boro were on top, Dan Simpson’s cross to the far post should have been tapped in, and Cassidy Wood’s long-range effort flew agonizingly wide.

Brandesburton were awarded a disputed penalty a minute before the interval, Josh Marsh converting, and the second half was evenly contested.

A misplaced back-pass allowed Jake Crozier to equalise for the visitors, who then enjoyed their best spell, forcing Boro into defence, but Ross Pluu, with help from big striker Robbie Scarborough were strong at the back, and Boro then broke forward as Billy Leach weaved through the defence to net a superb solo goal, to give Boro a 3-2 lead.

Brandesburton piled forward in the last 15 minutes, Chamberlain making several fine saves, Billy Hobson got in a great block, and Pluu and Scarborough were immense in the air, but the visitors snatched a late equaliser, Crozier scrambling in from a corner, to take the game into a penalty shoot-out.

Scarborough, Rees and Leach all netted from the spot, while Marsh converted for Brandesburton, but the home side’s man of the match Chamberlain made three great saves to deny Joe Robinson, Chris Adams and Crozier, to seal Boro’s place in the next round.