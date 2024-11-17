Leaders Cobras hammer Tornadoes in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One
Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas each scored maximum points, writes Tony Wigley.
Crazy Gang produced a brilliant attacking display as they prevailed 7-2 over Barracudas.
Paul Wilkinson bagged a hat-trick, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies both added doubles, Gerard Ferre shot a brace in reply.
Vikings climbed up into fifth place after their 5-4 triumph over James Builders.
Robert Deegan and Julian James scored twice and Paul Senior added one singles, Jacob James claimed a treble and Harrison James added one singles in reply.
Air Benders reduced the gap to two points at the top of Division Two after defeating The Avengers 8-1.
Joe Plant and John Ockenden claimed trebles, Tom Ryan shot a brace, Vicky Barton replied with a single for Avengers.
The James Gang were merciless as they overcame Quality Service 7-2 with trebles from Harrison and Jacob James, plus one singles from Mike Byass.
Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor both claimed singles for fourth-placed Service.
Spin Doctors retained third spot after an impressive 7-2 victory over Mad Batters.
Paul Harper scored an excellent hat-trick with strong support from Lindsay Harper and Jon Bell’s doubles. Robert Deegan hit a brace for Batters.
Tina Crockford and Neil Thomas won the Wednesday round/robin tournament.