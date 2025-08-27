Legend Paul Ingle helps Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club reveal new-look headquarters

Scarborough's former world champion Paul Ingle attends the opening of the new-look Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club headquarters.

Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club’s have completed a large refurbishment of the club.

The club held an opening evening to thank all the people who donated their time, money and materials.

Scarborough ABC’s Nick Sheader said: “The evening was a great success.

"We unveiled a fantastic piece of street graffiti on one of the walls in honour of Paul ingle.

A quartet of Scarborough ABC youngsters in training at the club on opening night.

“Paul and his mum were there, and he was amazed with the mural. Rew Nurse did the artwork for nothing and it was absolutely fantastic.

"The refurbishment work included a total strip-out of building, new floor joists, new floor, new gym floor matting, two new bathrooms, new kitchen and fully decorated and re-wired.

“Then we transformed the outdoor space to create a brilliant floodlit training area. Our next target is to cover the outside concrete with a useable cushioned covering like in play-parks.

“The sponsors and people that helped put this together are as follows: Nigel Bushby - Orbit Global Solutions (main club sponsor and purchased the ring), Homebuilder (Scarborough) Ltd, James Binnie Groundworks & Construction, Lee Reagan Painters and Decorators, Lifes Energy Ltd, Floor It Flooring, WKF Engineering, David Morgan Plant, Kyle May Brickwork, Joe Tiffany Plastering & Construction, Kingspan, S & J Cladding, MKM Scarborough, Howdens Kitchens, E mail Movers Scarborough, and all the parents of the boxers who helped clean and paint.”

The outside area at Scarborough ABC has also been worked on.

SABC have their annual dinner show booked for Friday September 12 at the Scarborough Cricket Club ground marquee

Dinner tickets will sit down at 6.15pm, and doors open for standard tickets 7.30pm when boxing will commence.

There are no tables left, to purchase standard spectator tickets contact Nick Sheader on 07525668664.