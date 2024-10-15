Levi Wontroba hits double in Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1sts 6-4 win at Sheffield University Bankers 3rds

Louis Rogers made it 4-1 to Scarborough. Photo by Will Palmer.

Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1sts earned a superb 6-4 win on the road at Sheffield University Bankers 3rds to carry on their superb start to the Yorkshire Division Two season.

Scarborough started strongly, and early play down the left between Monty Burlinson and Nick Thompson created an opportunity for Levi Wontroba, who finished on his reverse to open the scoring.

Soon after, Ben Topar added a second with a penalty corner conversion, and Reto Priel made it 3-0 with another penalty corner. Just before the break, Sheffield converted a chance against the run of play, making it 3-1 to Scarborough at half-time.

Scarborough continued to dominate after the break.

Monty Burlinson helped set up the opener for Scarborough Men's 1sts at Sheffield. Photo by Will Palmer

Louis Rogers intercepted a cross-field ball from the Sheffield defence and calmly finished to make it 4-1.

Priel's great run down the wing led to Jasper Engelberts deflecting the ball, which Wontroba touched home for his second, extending the lead to 5-1.

Engelberts wasn’t done and made it 6-1 after dribbling past multiple defenders and finishing from the top of the D.

However, the game became more stretched when Scarborough captain Thompson received a green card for a comment made by a sub.

Sheffield quickly took advantage, scoring three goals in rapid succession but Scarborough held on for the win that puts them second in the league.

This weekend, they’ll host leaders Ramgarhia.

A brilliant performance earned Isaac Vaughan Player of the Match, as the young midfielder controlled the game from start to finish.