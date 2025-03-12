Lily Harland shines as Danby Hockey Club Ladies roar to 8-0 victory at Newcastle 4s

Danby Hockey Club Ladies roared to an 8-0 victory at Newcastle 4s

​Danby Hockey Club Ladies roared to an 8-0 win at Newcastle 4s on a sunny Saturday.

Starting tentatively they defended early parries by Newcastle forwards well, Josie Bowes saving confidently in goal.

Danby then settled into a fast passing game, Issy and Kath Hogarth combining well to find Lily Harland who evaded Newcastle defenders deftly to score after 10 minutes.

Danby's midfield started to assert their control, Nikki Graham passing to Deb Callaghan on the right who pulled the ball back from the baseline for Harland to shoot sharply in the corner leaving the keeper with no chance of a save.

Deb Callaghan scored twice for Danby Hockey Club Ladies in the 8-0 victory at Newcastle 4s. Photos by Brian Murfield

A third goal quickly followed, Sarah Thompson picking up a long clearance from Pippa Middlemass finding Harland on the edge of the semicircle who made no mistake to rattle up her hat-trick after only 20 minutes.

Newcastle rallied but failed to score before Rosie Hogarth cleared, Alice Hogarth and Claire Stringer bringing the ball upfield for Danby to put pressure on Newcastle’s defence, shots from Issy Hogarth, Kath Hogarth and Nikki Graham were well saved before Deb Callaghan tucked home Danby's fourth from close range.

Newcastle 4s came out strongly in the second half and had a good spell of possession, Danby's lack of subs starting to be felt.

Josie Bowes chased down a shot from a strong attack, clearing the Danby goal-line impressively.

Rosie and Middlemass worked hard in defence passing the ball out to Issy Hogarth to rebuild Danby's momentum. Kath Hogarth’s long ball was controlled superbly by player of the match Harland who dodged two attackers to strike home Danby's fifth goal.

Great pressure from Claire Stringer, Kath Hogarth and Thompson created multiple chances for Danby's forwards before Callaghan chipped the ball through the keeper’s legs to make it 6-0. Danby took control of the game from then on, determined to keep a clean sheet.

With long passes round the back the whole team kept possession, Graham and Alice Hogarth's relentless running stretched Newcastle’s defence.

A Kath Hogarth injection perfectly pinpointed Thompson who accurately struck home their next goal.

With five minutes to go Graham picked up the ball on the edge of the D crashing it past the advancing keeper into the far corner for Danby's eighth goal.