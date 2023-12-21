Linda Hall earns Christmas Bridlington Road Runners Winter League Handicap 10K success

Sunday morning saw the Christmas Winter League handicap 10K take place in Kilham for the Bridlington Road Runners.

The start of the Christmas Winter League Handicap which took place in Kilham for the Bridlington Road Runners on Sunday.

A well-attended event by the club members, Linda Hall was the winner of this event, with it being the second race in the club’s annual winter league races, writes Thomas Fynn.

For the men it was Robert Calthorpe who finished fifth on the day but still leads the way in the men’s standings, with Steve Wilson and Simon Ellerker battling it for the first place. The race is based in Kilham, and begins and ends near the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standings for the leaders at the end of this race, saw Lyn Gent lead the way in the ladies field with Kerry Whitehead and Gillian Taylor hot on her heels, the next race in the handicaps culminates in the Stuart Spooner Anniversary three-mile race in February where the final standings will be decided.

Phill Taylor, of Bridlington Road Runners, races away from the start of Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN

Saturday saw a sunny yet breezy Sewerby parkrun, with the first three runners home for the club in the top three.

Once again the evergreen Phill Taylor led everyone around the course and was first home for BRR, with Nick Jordan and Paul Good following him to the finish line.

146 runners took to the undulating course this week with 9 first timers, and is sure to be a bumper event looking towards the Christmas weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milestones were reached with Stuart Gent completing his 200th parkrun, junior Tyler Choat brought home his 250th parkrun with a 29:48 run alongside sister Lily in 29:47.

Tyler made his parkrun debut in July 2016 and has been a fixture ever since.

Annabelle Miller finished first Junior and second female overall with a typically determined run.

Rebecca Miller followed her sister with a 25:03 run before Maelys Price set a Sewerby PB, Oceane Price was next along with Jasmine Jallow Joshua Miller and Alfie Briggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Hutchinson paced an almost perfect 25 minutes as pacer which continues to be very popular at the home event.

Due to the success of the last three Run Together groups the club will be starting 'Get Me Going' course from January 11.

So, if you want to start running, or you are returning after a while out, come and give it a try.

The aim of the course is that after the eight weeks you should be able to cover the 5km distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad