Linda Hindhaugh earns victory in Scarborough Athletic Club Summer Handicap opener

Linda Hindhaugh earned victory in the Scarborough Athletic Club Summer Handicap opener

She was followed by Nikki Edmunds and Catherine Moran.

The fastest Scarborough AC man was Daniel Bateson, who clocked a time of 18.40.

Dan Bateson impressed in the Scarborough Athletic Club Summer Handicap opener

Sean Kelly was the second fastest in 18.47 and ahead of Darryl Koekermoer with 19.03.

The fastest woman was Anna Giddings who clocked 21.46.

Nikki Carr Walls the second fastest in 23.22 and ahead of Hester Butterworth in 23.51.

Twenty-nine SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Lee Wiles was the fist finisher for the club in fourth overall of 191.

Bridget Macedonski led the club’s females after finishing fourth Female Overall of 78 and first Over-55.

All other Male Results; C. Waite 1st Over-45, D. Smart 1st Over-55, M. Rutt 20th, C. Bourne 3rd Over-50, S, Tymon 2nd Over-60, D. Lester 4th Over-50, R. Grainger 5th Over-50, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, D. Fox 2nd Over-70, P. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, M. Hyde 5th Over-45, D. Tomlinson 7th Over-55, P. Grahamslaw 10th Over-60, R. Broadley 3rd Over-75, M. Padgham 8th Over-65, M. Middleton 102nd.

All Other Female Results; S. Noble 5th, J. Graves 1st Over-60, L. Lester 5th Over-45, C. Bilton 6th Over 45, S. Villiers 5th Over-60 with a PB, S. Vaughan 6th Over-40, E. Fordyce 5th Over-55, A. Metcalfe 7th Over-60, H. Shackley 56th, M. D’Eath 6th Over-60, M. Pepworth 9th Over-55.

Helpers; P. Barnard, R. Glover, Chris Waite, Chloe Waite and J. Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, SAC’s Rob Powell was 18th overall of 274 and second Over-50.